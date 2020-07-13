Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra Performs Lockdown Rendition of 'The Phantom of the Opera'

Jul. 13, 2020  

Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra has created a Lockdown Orchestra performance of The Phantom of the Opera, as its latest NMTO Project!

The video features over 120 talented musicians and singers, recording from their own homes across the globe!

Featured singers are Broadway's Ali Ewoldt as Christine, and NMTO's Patron Nigel Richards, regular West End performer, as The Phantom.

VIDEO: Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra Performs Lockdown Rendition of 'The Phantom of the Opera'
