VIDEO: Marisha Wallace Performs 'You Can't Stop The Beat' From HAIRSPRAY

The West End production of Hairspray will now open at the London Coliseum on 21 June and run through 29 September 2021.

Jun. 16, 2021  

Marisha Wallace will take on the role of Motormouth in Hairspray at the London Coliseum, running 21 June through 29 September 2021. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre).

Watch her sing 'You Can't Stop The Beat' below!

The production will star Michael Ball, who returns to his legendary, Olivier Award winning role of Edna Turnblad, alongside one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

https://www.hairspraythemusical.co.uk/

