VIDEO: Marisha Wallace Performs 'You Can't Stop The Beat' From HAIRSPRAY

Marisha Wallace will take on the role of Motormouth in Hairspray at the London Coliseum, running 21 June through 29 September 2021. Marisha won rave reviews when she took over from Amber Riley in the smash hit Dreamgirls (Savoy Theatre), and also starred in the original West End cast of Waitress (Adelphi Theatre).

Watch her sing 'You Can't Stop The Beat' below!

What a treat we have ? Our very own @MarishaWallace performs 'You Can't Stop The Beat', just for you!



Be the first to see #HairsprayLondon, opening next week at the London Coliseum.

The production will star Michael Ball, who returns to his legendary, Olivier Award winning role of Edna Turnblad, alongside one of the UK's greatest comedians, Paul Merton, who will be making his West End musical debut as Edna's husband, Wilbur.

Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

