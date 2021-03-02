VIDEO: Kerry Ellis Sings New Version of 'Memory' From CATS to Support the Theatre Industry

Leading lady of West End and Broadway musicals, Kerry Ellis has recorded a new version of the anthemic 'Memory'.

The new lyrics by award-winning writer Jon Monie are both witty and emotive, and littered with theatre references from pantomime to Shakespeare, Dear Evan Hansen to Singin' in the Rain.

The aim of the song is to raise awareness of the current crisis facing the industry and to support the charity Acting for Others. The accompanying video features haunting images of empty theatres from across the UK, photographs taken by the award-winning actor and photographer Bill Ward and his celebrated 'Theatres in Danger' project.

The video, first shared on Facebook, has already been viewed 5,000 times in under 24 hours and is now available below!

Jon Monie, who initiated the idea and approached Bill and Kerry, also made the video. He says, "Whilst the government's recent announcements regarding the proposed return of live indoor performances are hugely welcome, fully reopened venues remain several months away at best. The theatre industry will be one of the very last to return to normal and people in all areas of the business are really struggling. But we are still here, waiting in the wings."

Kerry Ellis called the new version "Very special" and Betty Buckley, the original Broadway Grizabella, described it as "Beautiful".