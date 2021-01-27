Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kayleigh McKnight Performs 'He's So Different' From New Musical ON THE EDGE

'On The Edge' is currently in development, with an upcoming workshop directed by American director and choreographer Patrick O’Neill.

Jan. 27, 2021  

The music video has been released for 'He's So Different' from the new musical 'On The Edge' by Sam Hall. The video features West End performer and Hugh Jackman World Tour vocalist, Kayleigh McKnight.

Watch below!

'On The Edge' is currently in development, with an upcoming workshop directed by American director and choreographer Patrick O'Neill and produced by Amy Hendry. It is composed and written by Sam Hall, a composer and lyricist from Rochester in Kent, who has previously worked in the West End and around the world as a musical director and musician, most notably on School of Rock the Musical. Sam also worked as a Music Manager at the Really Useful Group, working with and for Andrew Lloyd Webber on various productions.

Speaking about On The Edge, Sam says: "In 2020 I wrote and finished my first musical 'On The Edge'. It was inspired by my best friend who, in January of that year, wrote a suicide note. He luckily confided in me and others before it was too late, but the thought of losing him affected me greatly, and hugely inspired me to write about his experience."

Previous work by Sam includes 'Smoke', extracts of which were performed at Katy Lipson's From Page to Stage festival in 2018. Upcoming work includes new musical writing, including a musical TV series with School of Rock and screen star David Fynn, and a stage musical with Waitress and Funny Girl star Joel Montague. This video was made with all cast and crew following COVID 19 safety guidelines.


