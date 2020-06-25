VIDEO: Joanna Lumley on the Theatre Industry Hitting 'Rock Bottom'

Joanna Lumley recently chatted with ITV's Loose Women about how she is doing her bit to help revive the theatre industry in the wake of the health crisis.

"It's so much (at) rock bottom, I can't tell you," she said. "Because practically everyone in our profession - that goes not only for actors but musicians and dancers and chorus people and people who work in theatres - are kind of freelancers, and if you are not employed, you are just not employed."

She goes on to say that even when theatres do re-open, it may never be the same experience.

"Theatres don't look as if they are going to open until next year and will they ever be the same if we are not allowed to be all jostled in with crowds, shouting, clapping or sitting in dead silence?" she said.

