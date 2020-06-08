VIDEO: Giles Terera Chats With Noma Domezweni on Mountview LIVE!

On June 6, Giles Terera chatted with Noma Domezweni on Mountview LIVE!

Mountview LIVE is a series of online conversations hosted by Giles Terera with guests discussing their careers, as well as taking questions from Mountview students. Other artists previously confirmed are Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivier Award winner Noma Dumezweni and Mountview alumna Amanda Holden.

Check out the video below!

Giles Terera won the Best Actor in a Musical Olivier Award in 2018 for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the original London production of Hamilton, and recently appeared in Rosmersholm at the Duke of York's Theatre.

On stage, Noma has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Almeida, The Royal Court, Shakespeare's Globe and the Young Vic, having started out professionally with a Theatre in Education company called 'Traveling Light TC' based in Bristol. She has also worked alongside The Red Room Company on The Bogus Woman, a one person show at the Battersea Arts Centre and The Traverse Theatre's Edinburgh Festival programme. Noma originated the role of of Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End and on Broadway. She was filming an upcoming HBOMax series when production was shut down in this extraordinary time. She will be appearing in The Undoing, a limited HBO series also starring Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in the autumn. Noma's other TV and film work includes Black Earth Rising, Mary Poppins Returns and Normal People.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You