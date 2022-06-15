VIDEO: Get a Behind-The-Scenes Look at JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Pantomime at The London Palladium

As previously announced, Dawn French, Julian Clary, Alexandra Burke, Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot lead the cast in Jack and the Beanstalk at The London Palladium this Christmas from 10 December 2022 to 15 January 2023.

Get a behind the scenes look at Jack and the Beanstalk with Mark Walters (set designer) and Michael Harrison (director and producer) below!

Jack and the Beanstalk will feature costume designs from Hugh Durrant created especially for The London Palladium. Harrison's production has choreography by Karen Bruce, with lighting designs by Ben Cracknell, sound designs by Gareth Owen and composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind.

Jack and the Beanstalk is produced by Michael Harrison for Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer and part of Crossroads Live, a global leader in the production of musical theatre and immersive entertainment experiences.