VIDEO: First Look at the Trailer For SAW: THE EXPERIENCE in London

In partnership with global content leader Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures, Experiential production company The Path Entertainment Group today revealed a tantalising first-look trailer for SAW: The Experience, a brand-new, immersive, multi-room escape experience, coming this Halloween to a secret location in London.

The creative team behind the project is also being revealed. The Creative Producer is Tom Beynon on behalf of TPEG, with Filipe Carvalho as Creative Director. Set Designer is David Pizarro, Sound Designer is Luke Swaffield on behalf of Autograph Sound, Lighting Designer is John Coman on behalf of Woodroffe Bassett Design and Game Control Design is by Clockwork Dog.

SAW: The Experience will be an adrenaline-fuelled, theatrical escape experience bringing to life new twisted games in the world of the iconic horror film franchise. Combining the thrill of escape rooms with nerve-jangling horror, players will to be pushed to their limits in this new participatory theatrical experience.

With its global box office passing $1 billion last year, the SAW franchise continues to expand the world of Jigsaw for fans on and off the screen. The brand new SAW attraction is sure to appeal to fans of the film franchise and daring thrill seekers alike.

Will you earn redemption through trials designed to test your teamwork, or will your moral compass betray others to ensure your own survivial? Make your choices. Live with the consquences.