VIDEO: First Look at Black British THE WIZ at Hope Mill Theatre

The production runs at Hope Mill Theatre to Sunday 16  January 2022.

Dec. 13, 2021  

All new video has been released from a the new Black British version of the 70s musical The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical "Wonderful Wizard of Oz" at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. Check it out below!

Directed by Matthew Xia ('Into the Woods', Royal Exchange), The Wiz is a joyous retelling of L. Frank Baum's classic children's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz'. This re-imagined 2021 Manchester version boasts new orchestrations and offers a contemporary take on the discovery of self-determination and Black joy.

Cast: Cherelle Wiliams is Dorothy; Tarik Frimpong, Scarecrow; Llewellyn Graham, Tin Man;
Jonathan Andre, Lion; Cameron Bernard Jones, The Wiz; Anelisa Lamola, Addaperle; Bree Smith, Aunt Em & Glinda; Kofi Dennis, Lord High; Ashh Blackwood, Evillene.

Ensemble: Andile Mabhena, Shayna McPherson, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Samantha Shuma,
Marisha Morgan.

Learn more at https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/whats-on.

