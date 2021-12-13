VIDEO: First Look at Black British THE WIZ at Hope Mill Theatre

All new video has been released from a the new Black British version of the 70s musical The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical "Wonderful Wizard of Oz" at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. Check it out below!

Directed by Matthew Xia ('Into the Woods', Royal Exchange), The Wiz is a joyous retelling of L. Frank Baum's classic children's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz'. This re-imagined 2021 Manchester version boasts new orchestrations and offers a contemporary take on the discovery of self-determination and Black joy.

The production runs at Hope Mill Theatre to Sunday 16 January 2022.



Cast: Cherelle Wiliams is Dorothy; Tarik Frimpong, Scarecrow; Llewellyn Graham, Tin Man;

Jonathan Andre, Lion; Cameron Bernard Jones, The Wiz; Anelisa Lamola, Addaperle; Bree Smith, Aunt Em & Glinda; Kofi Dennis, Lord High; Ashh Blackwood, Evillene.



Ensemble: Andile Mabhena, Shayna McPherson, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Samantha Shuma,

Marisha Morgan.

Learn more at https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/whats-on.