VIDEO: First Look at ANYONE CAN WHISTLE at Southwark Playhouse

Performances run 1 April - 7 May, 2022.

Apr. 13, 2022  

Footage has been released from the new London production of Arthur Laurents' and Stephen Sondheim's rarely produced 1964 musical 'Anyone Can Whistle'.

A political satire about conformity and the ostracisation of those considered 'other' in society, 'Anyone Can Whistle', directed by Georgie Rankcom, plays Southwark Playhouse, 1 April - 7 May, 2022.

Alex Young is the rich and greedy Mayoress Cora Hoover Hooper who is hated by her people, Chrystine Symone is Nurse Fay Apple and Jordan Broatch is J Bowden Hapgood.

Set in a fictional town where the government controls everything, even the miracles, this fast paced and off-the-wall musical is as hilarious as it is subversive.

Check out the trailer below!

Learn more at https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show-whats-on/anyone-can-whistle.

Anyone Can Whistle
Click Here to Watch the Video!



