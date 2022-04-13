VIDEO: First Look at ANYONE CAN WHISTLE at Southwark Playhouse

Footage has been released from the new London production of Arthur Laurents' and Stephen Sondheim's rarely produced 1964 musical 'Anyone Can Whistle'.

A political satire about conformity and the ostracisation of those considered 'other' in society, 'Anyone Can Whistle', directed by Georgie Rankcom, plays Southwark Playhouse, 1 April - 7 May, 2022.

Alex Young is the rich and greedy Mayoress Cora Hoover Hooper who is hated by her people, Chrystine Symone is Nurse Fay Apple and Jordan Broatch is J Bowden Hapgood.

Set in a fictional town where the government controls everything, even the miracles, this fast paced and off-the-wall musical is as hilarious as it is subversive.

Learn more at https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/show-whats-on/anyone-can-whistle.