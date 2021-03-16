VIDEO: Eva Noblezada, Samantha Barks, and More West End Stars Sing 'I Dare You' Charity Single

The Make A Difference Trust has released the charity single I Dare You, featuring a host of stars of the West End stage, to mark the anniversary of the day UK Theatres went dark in 2020.

Bringing the indomitable spirit of the West End together in one glorious celebration, the cover of the hit Kelly Clarkson track is the perfect anthem for a community who may not have the stage, but still have a voice.

Stars taking part include Amie Atkinson, Samantha Barks, Sharon D Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Shaun Escoffery, Shanay Holmes, Francesca Jackson, Cassidy Janson, Aisha Jawando, Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Jamie Muscato, Eva Noblezada, Natalie Paris, Jay Perry, Louise Redknapp, Oliver Tompsett, Faye Tozer, Sally Ann Triplett, Rachel Tucker, Marisha Wallace and Layton Williams.

Every musical that was open in the West End when the theatres closed, together with some that should have premiered in 2020, is represented on the track with artists from: 9 to 5, &Juliet, Back to the Future, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hanson, Disney's The Lion King, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Frozen, Hairspray, Hamilton, Hello Dolly, Mamma Mia, Mary Poppins, Matilda the Musical, Les Misérables, Only Fools and Horses the Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, The Prince of Egypt, Pretty Woman, Six, Thriller Live, Tina Waitress and Wicked.

From their own homes, over 200 members of the theatre community have been a part of this very unique version. Produced by Steve Anderson, best known for his work with Kylie Minogue, Westlife, Steps and Leona Lewis, the track is paired with a stunning music video, available to view on the MAD Trust's YouTube channel from 9am on Tuesday 16 March.

