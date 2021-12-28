VIDEO: Disney's FROZEN and Central Saint Martins Display Students' FROZEN Inspired Looks in Covent Garden

Following Disney's Frozen's partnership with Central Saint Martins BA Fashion (Womenswear and Menswear) programme for the Autumn 2021 term, it is today announced the top selected looks are now on display in Covent Garden. Students were tasked with creating high-fashion, abstract interpretations of Tony and Olivier Award-winning Scenic and Costume Designer Christopher Oram's designs.

80 students from around the world participated, grouped into teams and each team created Frozen inspired fashion looks. They were mentored and assessed throughout, with the final presentations shown to a panel of judges including Natasha Ward - Costume Supervisor and Tim Gradwell - Head of Wardrobe both on Frozen, Ella Dolphin, Chief Executive of Stylist Group and Tom Gormer, Photography and Specials Director for Stylist Magazine, in early December, alongside their tutors who provided constructive feedback and a thorough assessment of their work.

Disney selected three teams work to display in Covent Garden's Central Avenue in the iconic Market Building. Group A was made up of designers Ming Lim (Canada), Connie Pedder, Wufan Gong, Mia Coco Chambers and Tylar Gardener (UK), Joanna Wirazka (Poland), Jin Zhu (China), Jack Lambert (Canada). Group B designers were Jeongmin Ji, Seyeon Son and Sujin Na (South Korea), Albina Zhakan (Kazakhstan), Hamish Olrik Small, Fin Francesca Forsyth and Lewis Payne (UK) and Yuan Wang (China) and Group C designers were Ida Immendorf (France), Gwendoline English, Kai Ghattaura and Melika Mohammadi (UK), Seoyoun Shin and Mimi Yoo (South Korea) and Zheng Chen (China).

This installation will sit alongside the other Frozen the Musical moments taking place across the estate this festive season, as part of the long-term collaboration between Covent Garden and Disney. Covent Garden has been transformed into a magical Frozen world for visitors with a Frozen forest at the entrance to the Market Building, dusted with snow hourly and playing an instrumental rendition of 'Let It Go', and a takeover of the Insta-famous Infinity Chamber, running alongside a range of festive activities across the estate.