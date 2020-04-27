VIDEO: Derren Brown Challenges The Showstoppers to Compose New Song in the Style of MISS SAIGON in 24 Hours

Two-time Olivier award-winning master of magic and illusion, Derren Brown is the latest star to challenge The Showstoppers to compose a musical theatre song in just 24 hours.



At 11am on Monday 27 April Derren followed Ramin Karimloo and his son Bradley and Elaine Paige's in taking part in the 24-Hour Song

Challenge by issuing his challenge via twitter.



Inspired by his dog Doodle, Derren threw down the gauntlet for the Olivier Award-winning improvisers to compose a song about the difficulties of dealing with a heavily moulting Beagle/Bassett cross during lockdown - and to be sung in the style of 'Miss Saigon' and/or 'Songs of Praise'.



Watch his challenge below!





The finished song - recorded by the cast who are all isolated from each other - will be unveiled on social media at 11am on Tuesday 28 April.



The cast rising to this challenge will be Adam Meggido with Justin Brett, Ali James, Joshua Jackson. Lyrics by Adam Meggido. Additional lyrics by Andrew Pugsley. Music by Adam Meggido and Duncan Walsh Atkins, Keys and track programming by Duncan Walsh Atkins. Video editing by Andrew Pugsley.



The team have to write the lyrics, compose the music, learn the parts, perform to camera and edit the results all within 24 hours (12 hours really, even Showstoppers need to sleep!).



Watch the finished song from 11am on Tuesday 28 April here:

Twitter: @TheShowstoppers Facebook: theshowstoppers Instagram: @showstoppermusical







