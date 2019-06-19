VIDEO: Dan Buckley Sings 'My Day' From FIVER

British musical FIVER gets its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse from Wednesday 3 July to Saturday 20 July.

Watch Dan Buckley sing 'My Day' from the musical in the video below!

Luke Bayer (Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Aoife Clesham (Peter Pan international tour) and Alex James Ellison (The Secret Garden) join the previously announced Dan Buckley (Ferris, Eugenius!) and Hiba Elchikhe (Princess Jasmine, Disney's Aladdin).

Have you ever looked at a £5 note and wondered "Haven't I seen you somewhere before?"

FIVER follows the story of a humble £5 note as it passes through the hands and pockets of different people in London. Often unnoticed and obviously unaware, the fiver is present for significant moments in each person's life - from an appreciation of their skills as a street performer, the start or end of relationships to the simple realisation that they can afford a bed for the night.





