VIDEO: Composers Daniel and Laura Curtis Introduce New Voices With Online Concert

May. 26, 2020  

Composers Daniel and Laura Curtis hosted a special live concert last night to introduce emerging artists who each sang a song from the composers back catalogue of work.

Daniel said, "We wanted to put together a concert that showcased some of the brightest talents that we have come across over the past few years and each performer delivered an exceptional performance. It was a real privilege to work with each of them and we look forward to hosting another concert like this in the future."

Watch the full stream below!

