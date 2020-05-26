Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Composers Daniel and Laura Curtis Introduce New Voices With Online Concert
Composers Daniel and Laura Curtis hosted a special live concert last night to introduce emerging artists who each sang a song from the composers back catalogue of work.
Daniel said, "We wanted to put together a concert that showcased some of the brightest talents that we have come across over the past few years and each performer delivered an exceptional performance. It was a real privilege to work with each of them and we look forward to hosting another concert like this in the future."
Watch the full stream below!