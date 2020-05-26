VIDEO: Composers Daniel and Laura Curtis Introduce New Voices With Online Concert

Composers Daniel and Laura Curtis hosted a special live concert last night to introduce emerging artists who each sang a song from the composers back catalogue of work.

Daniel said, "We wanted to put together a concert that showcased some of the brightest talents that we have come across over the past few years and each performer delivered an exceptional performance. It was a real privilege to work with each of them and we look forward to hosting another concert like this in the future."

Watch the full stream below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You