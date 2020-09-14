VIDEO: Check Out Teaser Clips for The World Premiere of Gemma Lawrence's SUNNYMEAD COURT

The production opens at the Tristan Bates Theatre at The Actors Centre on 24 September.

Sunnymead Court is set to open at the Tristan Bates Theatre at The Actors Centre on 24 September, with previews from 22 September. The production stars the playwright Gemma Lawrence as Marie, and Remmie Milner as Stella in this uplifting and heart-warming queer romance.

Check out teaser videos below!

The production runs until 3 October. Social distancing measures will be in operation at the Tristan Bates Theatre and throughout The Actors Centre, with a maximum capacity of 28 seats for each performance, with tickets available in singles or pairs only. All patrons, unless they have a known medical condition, will be required to wear a mask at the venue, and for the duration of the 45 minute performance.

From her balcony, Marie blasts out the same tune, every day at 11am. On hers, Stella tends to red geraniums bursting with colour and life. Sometimes the hardest thing is to say hello. After a chance encounter in a hailstorm, they start to embark on a new relationship conducted from the safety of their balconies. But when a flurry of miscommunication jeopardises their relationship, will they have the courage to make it work in a world that is changing faster than ever?

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You