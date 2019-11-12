VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Gander Residents Announce Date and Venue For 2020 Olivier Awards

Click Here for More Articles on Olivier Awards

The cast of Come From Away, winner of Mastercard Best New Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards, have announced the date and venue for next year's ceremony!

Watch the video of the announcement below!

The Olivier Awards 2020 with Mastercard will take place on 5 April at the Royal Albert Hall. Stay tuned for further announcements.

Established in 1976, the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre. Society of London Theatre (SOLT) is the not-for-profit organisation representing the London theatre industry. SOLT runs the Olivier Awards with Mastercard, Official London Theatre, West End LIVE, TKTS, Theatre Tokens, Kids Week and the New Year Sale. For further information: SOLT.co.uk

For more information, visit officiallondontheatre.com/olivier-awards.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You