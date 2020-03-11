VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY West End Celebrates New Cast and 1st Birthday

The Olivier Award-wining West End production of COME FROM AWAY celebrated its first birthday at Phoenix Theatre tonight (11 March), and officially welcomed to the Rock 10 new cast members. Helping usher the show into its second year were two very special Gander guests: the real Bonnie Harris and Brian Mosher. Watch the videos below!

This joyous musical tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed, and nerves ran high, but as uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Some special guests celebrated the 1st birthday of @ComeFromAwayUK! Fab to see the real Brian Mosher and Bonnie Harris? ? ? pic.twitter.com/OBL2wxTDRe - BroadwayWorld UK (@BroadwayWorldUK) March 11, 2020

And a great speech from one of the amazing new cast members - if we all took a lesson from Gander, the world really would be a better place ????✈️ #comefromaway @ComeFromAwayUK pic.twitter.com/3B6YVXa5nK - BroadwayWorld UK (@BroadwayWorldUK) March 11, 2020

The new cast of Come From Away in the West End includes Tarinn Callender (Bob and others), James Doherty (Claude and others), Alice Fearn (Beverley/Annette and others) Kate Graham (Diane and others), and Alasdair Harvey (Nick/Doug and others), with Ricardo Castro, Stuart Hickey, Sorelle Marsh, Micha Richardson and Matthew Whennell-Clark.

They join Jenna Boyd (Beulah and others), Mary Doherty (Bonnie and others), Mark Dugdale (taking over the roles of Kevin T/Garth and others), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Kevin J/Ali and others), Harry Morrison (Oz and others), Emma Salvo (Janice and others), Cat Simmons (Hannah and others) and Chiara Baronti, Alexander McMorran and Jennifer Tierney.





