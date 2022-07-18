VAULT Creative Arts Launches New Creative Space, The Glitch

VAULT Creative Arts, producers of VAULT Festival, are launching a brand new café, bar and creative space, The Glitch, in the heart of Waterloo, opening today (Monday 18th July). Offering a unique multi-use space with plenty of atmosphere that is open and inclusive to all, The Glitch is a vibrant, artsy addition to Lower Marsh, the historic south London street that is a thriving hub of local independent business and the iconic Leake Street graffiti tunnel.

With the purpose of putting culture at the heart of the community and inspiring people to effect positive change through creativity, The Glitch will offer a creative home to artists, residents, workers, and visitors to the local area. Located only moments away from Waterloo and Lambeth North Stations and many of London's most iconic destinations, The Glitch is perfectly placed for those looking to meet, work and relax in a creative and welcoming environment.

The Glitch will host a rolling programme of both free and ticketed live events featuring stand-up comedy, quiz nights, spoken word, music, open mics, and more as well as displaying artworks from local visual and creative industry artists.

The Glitch's diverse year-round events programme will encourage new, early-career and established live performance makers to get involved, try out new material, and develop work in a supportive environment.

The Glitch welcomes people looking for a place to work and meet in comfort, for free, The Glitch offers fast, reliable fibre WiFi, and a BYOF (Bring Your Own Food!) policy, where customers will be under no pressure to order and can bring their own lunch in with them. Bookable meeting rooms are also available for those wishing to meet and work with more space and privacy on a Pay What You Can basis. The spaces are also available for event hire, with the option of adding unique entertainment and catering to make for an unforgettable event.

At The Glitch, Customers can expect food and drinks sourced from local and environmentally sustainable suppliers. The Glitch have teamed up with Carbon Free Dining in partnership with Lightspeed to plant fruit trees in the developing world as part of the GiftTrees campaign. Customers will be invited to make a small donation on top of their orders to help counterbalance the carbon footprint of the supply chain whilst providing empowerment and opportunity for some of the developing world's poorest communities.

In addition to regular food and drink offers, The Glitch will offer a 10% discount to all Star Card holders for those who live or work in Waterloo or South Bank, and will also offer VAULT Memberships enabling Members to get discounts on food, drinks and tickets at all VAULT Creative Arts' events.

VAULT Creative Arts' Director & Co-Founder, Andy George, commented:

"We are super excited to open The Glitch to the public, and share this unique space with the local creative community. We've created The Glitch to provide a space for many different artforms to converge, from live performance to visual arts and the wider creative industries. The Glitch will give these artforms a home to be discovered and shared, whilst providing an artist-friendly workspace by day, and a lively bar with regular comedy, music, spoken word events by night."

The Glitch is set to be a must-visit spot that compliments the bustling energy of Lower Marsh and Waterloo, offering all visitors a café, bar and creative space that promises delicious coffee, fabulous drinks, tasty snacks, live performance, local art, and lots of heart.

Visit The Glitch website here.