UNICORN By Mike Bartlett Opens At The Garrick Theatre This February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of Mike Bartlett's new play Unicorn, directed by James Macdonald, starring Nicola Walker (Polly), Stephen Mangan (Nick), and Erin Doherty (Kate). Unicorn will debut at the Garrick Theatre in the West End from 4 February for strictly limited run until 26 April 2025, with a press night Thursday 13 February 2025.

There will be 10,000 tickets for under £30 available across the run. Tickets are on sale now at: www.nimaxtheatres.com and www.unicorntheplay.co.uk.

Polly and Nick have it all. Happily married, two children, successful careers. And yet there's something missing...something rare and unforeseen…waiting to add a much-needed sparkle…

Unicorn is Mike Bartlett's explicit, funny and provocative new play, starring Nicola Walker (Unforgotten, The Split), Stephen Mangan (The Split, Episodes) and Erin Doherty (The Crown, Chloe).

Nicola Walker said, “Mike Bartlett's Unicorn is that rare beast you long to see, it's grown-up and unusual and very, very funny.”

Stephen Mangan said, “I would have needed my head examined if I'd passed up the opportunity to be involved in this play by the brilliant Mike Bartlett. It's hilarious, provocative, intelligent and deeply moving. And it's being directed by the peerless James Macdonald. And Erin Doherty is in it. As is my old friend and TV ex-wife Nicola Walker. It's just an embarrassment of riches.”

Erin Doherty said, “To get to work with Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan is a massive moment for me. Combine that with this genius team and this brilliant play, I'm ecstatic. I can't wait to get in the rehearsal room.”

Mike Bartlett said, “Kate Horton has championed Unicorn from the moment she read it, and I'm thrilled it will be the first play her new company produces. I'm so happy to get the chance to get to work with James Macdonald and Miriam Buether again, and with the incredible Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Erin Doherty – all superb actors I've been a fan of for a long time.”

James Macdonald said, “I'm delighted to be embarking on my third play with Mike, after the joys of c*ckand Wild! And to be doing so in the company of a peerless trio of actors – not to mention the most brilliant design team...”

Kate Horton said, “It's a rare day when a play as exceptional as Mike Bartlett's Unicorn arrives and I'm overjoyed to be reuniting with Mike and the equally magnificent James Macdonald to deliver its world premiere. Our extraordinary cast, Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Erin Doherty will each bring their own unique brilliance to originating Polly, Nick and Kate. It feels completely right to launch my new company with a new play and I am thrilled that such a fantastic combination of talents have come together to bring it to life for audiences. I'm especially grateful to my co-producers who have assembled for this production so enthusiastically – Keren Misgav for Norel Productions, Tilted, Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor – and especially Nica Burns, who has always been a great champion of the new, of the theatre industry and of me.”

Nica Burns said, “When Kate Horton sent me Mike Bartlett's new play, I read it overnight, loved it and offered her the Garrick immediately. I knew that such a good play would attract a top line director and cast – and it has. We are blessed with three remarkable leading actors in Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan and Erin Doherty who will be brilliantly guided by their talented director, James Macdonald. I have long admired Kate's work as a producer and I am delighted to be co producing with her under her banner, Kate Horton Productions.”

Unicorn sees James Macdonald, Mike Bartlett and Kate Horton reuniting following their collaboration on the original production of c*ckat Royal Court in 2009.

Joining director James Macdonald is designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers and sound designer Ian Dickinson.

Unicorn is produced by Kate Horton Productions and Nica Burns, Norel Productions and Tilted, in association with Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor.

Comments