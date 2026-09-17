UK Theatre Awards 2026 Reveal Nominees

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The nominees for the UK Theatre Awards 2026 have been announced. For over 30 years, this annual event has celebrated the creative excellence and outstanding achievements seen on and off stage throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The winners will be announced at this year's ceremony, taking place on Monday 12 October at 8 Northumberland Avenue, hosted by La Voix. With nominees representing all four nations, this year's shortlist showcases the incredible range and quality of theatre seen across the UK over the past year.

In the performing categories, Isis Hainsworth (Measure For Measure, a Royal Shakespeare Company production), Adrian Lester (Cyrano De Bergerac, a Royal Shakespeare Company production), and Katie Redford & Benedict Salter (Scenes From A Friendship, a Nottingham Playhouse production) are nominated for Best Performance in a Play, whilst Hadley Fraser (My Fair Lady, a Chichester Festival Theatre production), Annette McLaughlin (Follies, a Northern Ireland Opera production at Grand Opera House, Belfast), and Julianne Pundan (Miss Saigon, a Cameron Mackintosh production in association with Michael Harrison) receive nominations for Best Performance in a Musical. The nominees for Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play) are Ash Hunter (The Meat Kings! (Inc.) Of Brooklyn Heights, a Papatango Theatre Company & Park Theatre co-production), Lydia Louise (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a Watermill Theatre production) and Gloria Obianyo (As You Like It, a Theatre Royal Bath Productions production).

The nominees for Best Musical Production sponsored by Tysers Live are Calendar Girls The Musical (a Stephen Joseph Theatre, Theatre by the Lake, New Wolsey Theatre & Octagon Theatre Bolton co-production), The High Life (a National Theatre of Scotland & Dundee Rep Theatre co-production in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts and Capital Theatres, co-written by original creators of the TV show, Alan Cumming & Forbes Masson), Kiss Of The Spiderwoman (a Curve, Bristol Old Vic & Mayflower Southampton co-production), and Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (a Birmingham Rep production). For Best New Play sponsored by Ecclesiastical Insurance, the nominees are Black Sheep (a curious directive production at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds & New Wolsey Theatre), The Last Stand Of Mrs. Mary Whitehouse (a Nottingham Playhouse, Eleanor Lloyd Productions & Kate Pakenham co-production), and Ava Pickett's The Manningtree Witches (a Mercury Original in association with Frantic Assembly, supported by Eleanor Lloyd Productions). For Best Play Revival, the Michael Sheen-led Our Town (a Welsh National Theatre & Rose Theatre co-production), Road (a Royal Exchange Theatre production), and Small Island (a Leeds Playhouse, Birmingham Rep & Nottingham Playhouse co-production in association with Actors Touring Company) receive nominations. The nominees for Best Show for Children & Young People are Beauty And The Beast (a Citizens Theatre production), No Such Thing As Wolves (a Birmingham Hippodrome production), and Treasure Island (a Bristol Old Vic production).

In the creative categories, the nominees for Best Director are Abigail Graham (Living, a Sheffield Theatres production), Emma Jordan (The Human Voice, a Prime Cut Productions production at Lyric Theatre Belfast), and Tom Littler (Love's Labour's Lost & Much Ado About Nothing, a Guildford Shakespeare Company & Orange Tree Theatre co-production). The nominees for Best Design are Jenny Booth (Set & Costume Design), Garry Boyle (Sound Design), Daniel Hughes (Creative Captioning) & Emma Jones (Lighting Design) (The Singer, a Dundee Rep Theatre & Solar Bear co-production in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts), Ceci Calf (Set & Costume Design) (The Assassination Of Margaret Thatcher, a Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production), and Terry Parsons (Set Design) (Jack And Sarah, a The Mill at Sonning production).

In Dance & Opera, each category showcases nominees representing England, Scotland and Wales, with National Dance Company Wales (for Surge | Gwefr), Scottish Ballet (for Mary, Queen of Scots), and Yorke Dance Project (for Modern Milestones) nominated for Achievement in Dance, and English Touring Opera (for the ambition and breadth of their programming in venues across the country), Jack Furness (for his direction of The Flying Dutchman by Welsh National Opera), and Scottish Opera (for their commitment to championing new work through their productions of The Galloping Cure and The Great Wave) nominated for Achievement in Opera.

Many UK Theatre members have received multiple nominations; Nottingham Playhouse leads the way with four, for Best Performance in a Play, Best New Play, and Best Play Revival, in addition to their previously announced nomination for UK's Most Welcoming Theatre. They are closely followed by fellow UK's Most Welcoming Theatre finalist Theatr Clwyd, receiving a total of three nominations; they are also shortlisted for Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens and Excellence in Sustainability. Other categories in the coveted 'Off Stage Awards' are Excellence in Arts Education, Excellence in Inclusivity, and Excellence in Workforce Culture.

Claire Walker & Hannah Essex, Co-CEOs of Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said:



“This year's UK Theatre Awards nominations celebrate the extraordinary breadth of talent, creativity and dedication across our industry, and the vital role theatres play at the heart of communities across the UK.

“Audiences continue to flock to their local theatre in huge numbers, but as we look ahead to the Budget, we must ensure that our members have the support they need to continue reaching audiences across the country. This is why we are calling on the Chancellor for an expansion of Theatre Tax Relief to support touring costs and relief on business rates. These simple measures will enable greater access to the fantastic venues and productions that we are celebrating in these awards.

“We look forward to celebrating the very best of UK theatre on Monday 12 October. Congratulations to all the nominees, and thank you to our sponsors and partners for their support.”

The UK Theatre Awards 2026 are sponsored by Encore, the premier provider of lighting equipment for theatre productions across the UK, including London's West End, Off-West End, Europe, and Asia, as well as numerous UK and international tours.

Additional thanks to Award Sponsors Theatre Tokens and Tysers Live in association with Ecclesiastical; Official Partners John Good, Marquee TV, The Noël Coward Foundation, SINE, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and Trafalgar Entertainment; and Official After Party Partner Preevue.

On Stage Awards:

Calendar Girls The Musical, a Stephen Joseph Theatre, Theatre by the Lake, New Wolsey Theatre & Octagon Theatre Bolton co-production

The High Life, a National Theatre of Scotland & Dundee Rep Theatre co-production in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts and Capital Theatres

Kiss Of The Spiderwoman, a Curve, Bristol Old Vic & Mayflower Southampton co-production

Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, a Birmingham Rep production

Black Sheep, a curious directive production at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds & New Wolsey Theatre

The Last Stand Of Mrs. Mary Whitehouse, a Nottingham Playhouse, Eleanor Lloyd Productions & Kate Pakenham co-production

The Manningtree Witches, a Mercury Original in association with Frantic Assembly, supported by Eleanor Lloyd Productions

Best Play Revival

Our Town, a Welsh National Theatre & Rose Theatre co-production

Road, a Royal Exchange Theatre production

Small Island, a Leeds Playhouse, Birmingham Rep & Nottingham Playhouse co-production in association with Actors Touring Company

Best Director

Abigail Graham for Living, a Sheffield Theatres production

Emma Jordan for The Human Voice, a Prime Cut Productions production at Lyric Theatre Belfast

Tom Littler for Love's Labour's Lost & Much Ado About Nothing, a Guildford Shakespeare Company & Orange Tree Theatre co-production

Best Performance in a Musical

Hadley Fraser for My Fair Lady, a Chichester Festival Theatre production

Annette McLaughlin for Follies, a Northern Ireland Opera production at Grand Opera House, Belfast

Julianne Pundan for Miss Saigon, a Cameron Mackintosh production in association with Michael Harrison

Best Performance in a Play

Isis Hainsworth for Measure For Measure, a Royal Shakespeare Company production

Adrian Lester for Cyrano De Bergerac, a Royal Shakespeare Company production

Katie Redford & Benedict Salter for Scenes From A Friendship, a Nottingham Playhouse production

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)

Ash Hunter for The Meat Kings! (Inc.) Of Brooklyn Heights, a Papatango Theatre Company & Park Theatre co-production

Lydia Louise for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a Watermill Theatre production

Gloria Obianyo for As You Like It, a Theatre Royal Bath Productions production

Best Design

Jenny Booth (Set & Costume Design), Garry Boyle (Sound Design), Daniel Hughes (Creative Captioning) & Emma Jones (Lighting Design) for The Singer, a Dundee Rep Theatre & Solar Bear co-production in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts

Ceci Calf (Set & Costume Design) for The Assassination Of Margaret Thatcher, a Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse production

Terry Parsons (Set Design) for Jack And Sarah, a The Mill at Sonning production

Best Show for Children & Young People

Beauty And The Beast, a Citizens Theatre production

No Such Thing As Wolves, a Birmingham Hippodrome production

Treasure Island, a Bristol Old Vic production

Achievement in Dance

National Dance Company Wales for Surge | Gwefr

Scottish Ballet for Mary, Queen of Scots

Yorke Dance Project for Modern Milestones

Achievement in Opera

English Touring Opera for the ambition and breadth of their programming in venues across the country

Jack Furness for his direction of The Flying Dutchman by Welsh National Opera

Scottish Opera for their commitment to championing new work through their productions of The Galloping Cure and The Great Wave

Off Stage Awards:

Excellence in Arts Education

Buxton Opera House

Curve

Polka Theatre

East Anglian Touring Consortium

Northern Ballet

Theatr Clwyd

Excellence in Inclusivity

National Youth Theatre

Northern Stage

The Theatre Chipping Norton

Excellence in Sustainability

Mercury Theatre

The Old Vic

Theatr Clwyd

Excellence in Workforce Culture

Blackpool Grand Theatre

Swindon Theatres

Wales Millennium Centre

Nottingham Playhouse

Theatr Clwyd

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

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