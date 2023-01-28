UK Stage Directors Release Census 2023, Conducted By SDUK

Stage Directors UK (SDUK) has released the findings of the 2023 Stage Directors Census. Over 500 UK based stage directors participated in the survey, representing all levels of the profession.

Of the process, Executive Director Harold Finley said, "Entering the process of an industry-wide survey is equal parts scary and hopeful. You hope for the best but brace yourself for the worst. Factoring in a pandemic and anything is possible. With fear held in check we knew that we needed to find out where we are at as an industry in 2023. Many of the participants had survey fatigue, but they still wanted their voices to be heard.

As directors our work is seen but our voices are not often heard; we are leaders, artists and (mainly) freelancers and we are vulnerable. This survey is important because it is a tool to amplify the voice of a profession, which is often taken for granted or exploited. Like many in theatre our love for the art is often used as a tool to batter, weaken, and exploit us. Data is crucial in pushing back against poor pay, socio/economic discrimination, and other forms of exploitation.

Overall, I hope the survey inspires pride in our resilience, and belief that we can create a better future not only for ourselves but also for the next generation of directors and the generation after that."

According to Finley, the four main takeaways from the results are:

28% of respondents are seriously thinking of leaving the profession. Female artistic directors have less control of budgets and the budgets they do control are smaller than those of their male counterparts. Asian/Asian British and Black/African British make up only 1.73% of respondents, while making up 8% and 3.5% of the population of England and Wales. The average directing job pays £3,151.76; 77% of jobs paying under £4,000, 52% paid £2,000 and 34% paid under £1,000.

The full survey can be found at: https://stagedirectorsuk.com/sduk-directors-census-2023-in-full/

