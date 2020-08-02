UK Prime Minister Delays Cinema Reopenings to Mid-August

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK, gave a COVID-19 press conference on 31 July, where he revealed that the reopening date for cinemas has been pushed back to August 15.

The previous reopening date was August 8.

In addition, face masks will now be required in the country, beginning August 8.

"We will also extend the requirement to wear a face covering to other indoor settings where you are likely to come into contact with people you do not normally meet, such as museums, galleries, cinemas and places of worship," Johnson said. "We now recommend face coverings are worn in these settings, and this will become enforceable in law from August 8."

Watch the full press conference below!

