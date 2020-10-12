Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UK Government Announces £257 Million Bailout Fund Will Help Over 1,300 Arts Organizations

The news was announced in a tweet from Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden.

Oct. 12, 2020  

The UK government has announced that over 1,300 arts organizations will be saved by a £257 million bailout fund being released today.

According to The Times, theatres, arts venues and museums will be told today whether they were successful in claiming grants of up to £1m. Among those receiving grants are the Bristol Old Vic, Wigmore Hall, and the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

This new fund will "save 1,385 theatres, galleries, performance groups, arts organisations, museums and local venues facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and ensure they have a sustainable future," according to the government.

In addition, there will be a separate pot of money from which groups can request up to £3 million, and yet another will be made available for organizations which need more than £3 million.

