Twelve Drag Stars Will Share Role of The Giant in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK
Michael Marouli, Blu Hydrangea, Vanity Milan and nine other drag artists will rotate through THE GIANT role during the six-week run.
Twelve drag artists have will share the role of The Giant in the sixth edition of their all-drag pantomime: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. The panto will play the Emerald Theatre from Wednesday 2 December 2026 for a strictly limited 6-week season ending on Sunday 10 January 2027, with a press performance on Wednesday 9 December.
The role of the Giant will be shared by a rotating line-up of high-profile performers across the six-week run, including Black Peppa (finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 4; TRAVESTY, Dublin), Blu Hydrangea (winner of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World), Blu Romantic (contestant on the current series of The Great British Bake Off), Choriza May (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3; Snow White & the Seven Drag Queens, UK Tour; Sinderella), HERR (Shrektacular, Clapham Grand), KY Kelly (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, UK Tour; The Pied Piper of Hamelin, Manchester; RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 8), Michael Marouli (recent winner of Drag Race Down Under vs. the World), Mocha (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 8), Nyongbella (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 7), Tayris Mongardi (Snow White, Emerald Theatre; RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 7), Tiana Biscuit (Snow White; Everybody's Talking About Tiana; Sinderella) and Vanity Milan (finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3 and Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World).
The complete cast for the six-week run comprises of Bones (Drag Race UK Season 7 winner) as Jack, Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK Season 3 & Global All Stars runner up, Gals Aloud, The Diana Mixtape) as Princess Jill, Rosé (Drag Race US Season 13, Titanique, iCarlY, America's Got Talent, and The Voice) & Kyran Thrax (Drag Race UK Season 6 winner; Big Mood, Channel 4) as Fleshcreep*, Kate Butch (Drag Race UK Season 5, Celebrity Mastermind winner BBC, If You Wanna Go Butcher, Choose Your Own Cabaret) as Jack's Mother, Yshee Black (JOY, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Snow White, Late Night Lycett) as Fairy Liquid, Drag king Dairy King as The Milkman, Cheryl Hole (Drag Race UK season 1, Runner-Up on MTV's Celebs on The Farm, Canada's Drag Race Canada Verse The World Season 2) as Cheryl The Cow and Ophelia Love (Gals Aloud, Peter Pan, The Real HAUSwives of London, Snow White) as Villager no.4.
We're full of beans and ready to go for the 6th annual, all-drag, West End Panto: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK!
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK tells the infamous and beloved story of a boy whose best friend is a cow, yet he decides to sell him for some beans. TuckShop bring their raucous, chaotic story telling for their longest run ever.
Rude, crude and not for prudes (or children!!), this is the very adult, very hilarious, very demure pantomime from the team who brought you The Diana Mixtape, Death Drop, Cool Rider and Gals Aloud.
JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, the outrageous all-drag panto is written by Kate Butch, Crudi Dench, and Eleanor Mason, choreographed by Taz Hoesli, production management by Production Solutions Group, associate director Frazer Meakin, directed and created by Christopher D. Clegg and produced by TuckShop.
*Please note Rosé will play Fleshcreep until Wednesday 23 December & Kyran Thrax will take over the role from Sunday 27 December*
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