Twelve Drag Stars Will Share Role of The Giant in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Twelve drag artists have will share the role of The Giant in the sixth edition of their all-drag pantomime: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK. The panto will play the Emerald Theatre from Wednesday 2 December 2026 for a strictly limited 6-week season ending on Sunday 10 January 2027, with a press performance on Wednesday 9 December.

The role of the Giant will be shared by a rotating line-up of high-profile performers across the six-week run, including Black Peppa (finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 4; TRAVESTY, Dublin), Blu Hydrangea (winner of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World), Blu Romantic (contestant on the current series of The Great British Bake Off), Choriza May (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3; Snow White & the Seven Drag Queens, UK Tour; Sinderella), HERR (Shrektacular, Clapham Grand), KY Kelly (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, UK Tour; The Pied Piper of Hamelin, Manchester; RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 8), Michael Marouli (recent winner of Drag Race Down Under vs. the World), Mocha (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 8), Nyongbella (RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 7), Tayris Mongardi (Snow White, Emerald Theatre; RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 7), Tiana Biscuit (Snow White; Everybody's Talking About Tiana; Sinderella) and Vanity Milan (finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3 and Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World).

The complete cast for the six-week run comprises of Bones (Drag Race UK Season 7 winner) as Jack, Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK Season 3 & Global All Stars runner up, Gals Aloud, The Diana Mixtape) as Princess Jill, Rosé (Drag Race US Season 13, Titanique, iCarlY, America's Got Talent, and The Voice) & Kyran Thrax (Drag Race UK Season 6 winner; Big Mood, Channel 4) as Fleshcreep*, Kate Butch (Drag Race UK Season 5, Celebrity Mastermind winner BBC, If You Wanna Go Butcher, Choose Your Own Cabaret) as Jack's Mother, Yshee Black (JOY, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Snow White, Late Night Lycett) as Fairy Liquid, Drag king Dairy King as The Milkman, Cheryl Hole (Drag Race UK season 1, Runner-Up on MTV's Celebs on The Farm, Canada's Drag Race Canada Verse The World Season 2) as Cheryl The Cow and Ophelia Love (Gals Aloud, Peter Pan, The Real HAUSwives of London, Snow White) as Villager no.4.

We're full of beans and ready to go for the 6th annual, all-drag, West End Panto: JACK AND THE BEANSTALK!

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK tells the infamous and beloved story of a boy whose best friend is a cow, yet he decides to sell him for some beans. TuckShop bring their raucous, chaotic story telling for their longest run ever.

Rude, crude and not for prudes (or children!!), this is the very adult, very hilarious, very demure pantomime from the team who brought you The Diana Mixtape, Death Drop, Cool Rider and Gals Aloud.

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK, the outrageous all-drag panto is written by Kate Butch, Crudi Dench, and Eleanor Mason, choreographed by Taz Hoesli, production management by Production Solutions Group, associate director Frazer Meakin, directed and created by Christopher D. Clegg and produced by TuckShop.

*Please note Rosé will play Fleshcreep until Wednesday 23 December & Kyran Thrax will take over the role from Sunday 27 December*

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 29 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming