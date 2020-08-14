Turbine Theatre Announces Upcoming Shows - HAIR, HORRIBLE HISTORIES, The Barricade Boys, and More!

Shows will be performed through the end of the year.

The Turbine Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup through the end of the year. Upcoming shows include Horrible Histories, Hair, Great Expectations, the Barricade Boys, and many more.

Check out the full listings below and learn more at www.theturbinetheatre.com.

Horrible Histories - 26 Aug 2020

Horrible Histories is coming to the Jetty with its West End production of Barmy Britain. It's the history of Britain with the nasty bits left in!

One Duck Down - 30 Aug 2020

by FacePlant Theatre

7000 rubber ducks. Seven Seas. One big adventure!



Jam-packed with music, clowning and puppetry and with a set and props which are recycled from the lost and found of rubbish both on land and at sea, join us on an ocean adventure.

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons - 31 Aug 2020

A spectacular high pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time. Featuring cast members from the smash-hit musical Jersey Boys.

Hair - 4 Sep 2020

A Paul Taylor-Mills Production

Directed by Arlene Phillips and with an all-star cast, the American tribal love rock musical is back in concert this summer in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory.

Bard in the Yard - 5 Sep 2020

A Will & Co. Production

Bard in the Yard is a solo show about William Shakespeare being stuck in a plague quarantine in London in 1605... Quite literally stuck. Help the Bard rekindle the fire of his Muse in this whirlwind of a play.

The Final Countdown - 8 Sep 2020

The 80s Concert Spectacular

The Final Countdown is a spectacular rock and pop concert featuring some of the greatest Power Ballads from the 1980s.

Aesop's Fables: The Harvest Festival - 9 Sep 2020

Written and directed by Emma King-Farlow

Harvest time is nearly here and there's still so much work for the animals to do. Can they put their disagreements aside and get the job done in time for the festival?

Macbeth: Sleep No More - 9 Sep 2020

Adapted & Directed by Emma King-Farlow

"All hail Macbeth that shalt be King hereafter..."

Eight simple words from three mystic women - that's all it takes to tempt a once-great man to ruin...

Vivienne De Vil In 'With One Look' - 11 Sep 2020

Confidant to the stars, Vivienne de Vil celebrates

some of the leading ladies of musical theatre,

spilling some of their deepest secrets and singing their iconic songs!

Black Sails - 12 Sep 2020

Emily Collier - Double Trouble Theatre Co.

Double Trouble Theatre Co. presents Blacks Sails! A pirate summer pantomime full of songs, sword fights and fun for all the family.

Great Expectations - 12 Sep 2020

Directed by Simon Harvey

Using Dickens' original text (well, mostly!) David Mynne's skilful, one-man performance of this epic story is deft, daft, delightful ...and definitely Dickens!

Be prepared to be scared and amazed, to cry and laugh!

Roles We'll Never Play - 13 Sep 2020

Produced by Tom Duern

A dazzling cast come together for a special night with the glorious Thames as our backdrop! After massive success, we can't wait to bring our concert back in September.

Vintage Summertime With the Femmes - 13 Sep 2020

The Femmes are a vintage-inspired vocal harmony trio. With more fizz than a glass of champagne, these starlets will whisk you back to the 1940s and then take you through the years, giving each decade a "Femme makeover".

The Two Gentlemen of Verona - 15 Sep 2020

A British Touring Shakespeare Production

World-renowned Shakespeare company bring their hilarious production of this hidden gem to this exciting new festival.

West End Rocks! - 16 Sep 2020

with Vocal Xtr3me

Come join this male trio of exceptional West End vocalists as they take you back to the era of classic rock anthems.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical - 17 Sep 2020



Experience Olivier Award-Winning, spontaneous musical comedy at its absolute finest in an intimate, stripped back open-air performance!

The Barricade Boys - 18 Sep 2020

Stars from Les Misérables

Direct from London's West End, THE BARRICADE BOYS are theatre lands most exciting new vocal group. Powerhouse vocals, slick dance routines and an incredible array of music.

Catfish the Musical: In Concert - 19 Sep 2020



Two strangers online write a musical about two strangers online. Catfish the Musical explores the highs and lows of social media and modern dating in a one-act, black mirror, cinematic drama.

