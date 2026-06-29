Trafalgar Entertainment to Acquire The London Theatre Company

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Trafalgar Entertainment has announced its acquisition of the London Theatre Company (LTC). The deal includes The Bridge Theatre – one of London's most distinctive theatres – and a King's Cross venue which hosts immersive entertainment business, Lightroom - plus subsidiary companies.

LTC, established 2017 by Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr following their 12-year tenure at The National Theatre, opened The Bridge Theatre in October of the same year. The venue was the first new theatre of scale to be built in central London at the time.

Through the acquisition, and working collaboratively with Hytner and Starr, Trafalgar Entertainment aims to continue to grow the scale, reach and ambition of the London theatre scene - and to create the next evolution of The Bridge as a hugely important cultural landmark in the UK capital.

Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire, Founders and Joint CEOs of Trafalgar Entertainment, said, “Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr have made an exceptional contribution to British theatre, first at The National Theatre and then through the creation of the London Theatre Company. They have created and established one of London's most exciting and distinctive theatres, added a second venue in 2023, and created exceptional productions. We have enormous respect for everything they and their team have achieved.

We see this as an exciting 'next chapter' in that story — an evolution that builds on the extraordinary foundations already in place. The Bridge is a successful and much-loved part of London's cultural offer, and Lightroom is establishing itself as a major London attraction. Our focus is on maintaining that momentum in both spaces.

We are attuned to what The Bridge means to its audience, what is required to support its growth, development, sustainability and continued success – and proud to play a part in taking the London Theatre Company into its next phase, creating opportunities, new partnerships, and creative collaborations with producers — adding to what makes it so special.”

Nicholas Hytner said, “Building the Bridge Theatre and working on its repertoire with a host of extraordinarily talented people has been a thrilling experience. I couldn't be more admiring of the artists and colleagues who have been responsible for making so many memorable productions and creating a theatre that has quickly become a favourite destination for audiences. And I'm extremely grateful to those audiences for their enthusiasm and loyalty. After nine years, it feels like the right time to be moving on, and I'm very happy that its new owners, Trafalgar Entertainment, will be taking it into the future.”

Nick Starr continued, “When we began this project, we wanted to build a theatre that felt genuinely contemporary — flexible, ambitious and open to as many people as possible. Since then, The Bridge has become home to an extraordinary range of productions and artists and has shown how adaptable and resilient theatre can be. We're hugely grateful to the audiences, performers, creatives and staff who have been part of that journey and look forward to seeing the theatre continue to thrive under Trafalgar Entertainment.”

The Bridge Theatre, upon opening, was described by The Daily Telegraph as “a five-star triumph”, while the building was named Theatre Building of the Year at The Stage Awards in 2018. London Theatre Company added a second Kings Cross venue to their portfolio in 2023 which hosts Lightroom.

The upcoming production of The Oresteia at The Bridge will continue as scheduled, produced by the London Theatre Company. Written and directed by Simon Stone after Aeschylus and others, and starring Mary-Louise Parker and David Morrissey, performances begin on 2 July and continue until 19 September.

About Trafalgar Entertainment

Founded by Howard Panter and Rosemary Squire in 2017, Trafalgar Entertainment is an award-winning, premium, global live-entertainment business focussed on new productions, venue ownership and operation, ticketing, innovative TV & Cinema content and Performing Arts education. Trafalgar is home to: Trafalgar Theatres (with 23 venues in London, Sydney, and across the UK), Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Trafalgar Releasing, Stagecoach Performing Arts, Drama Kids, Trafalgar Tickets, London Theatre Direct, Stagedoor, Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, and Imagine Theatre.

About The London Theatre Company

Over the last nine years, London Theatre Company has produced 24 main house productions, 10 socially distanced productions during covid, staged 36 one-off events and welcomed more than two million audience members through its doors.

Productions at The Bridge have included Maggie Smith in her final stage performance, A German Life; Jonathan Bailey in Richard II; the Olivier Award-winning Guys & Dolls; Straight Line Crazy starring Ralph Fiennes and My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney, both of which transferred to New York for acclaimed sold-out runs, and most recently the 2026 Olivier Award-winning best musical revival of Into The Woods.

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