Tracy-Ann Oberman, Janie Dee, Tyrone Huntley and More Join Lineup For Bard From The Barn Series Three

The digital theatre series will return for a five-week series which reimagines William Shakespeare's work to a modern-day setting.

The Barn Theatre and Aaron Sidwell have announced the cast and creatives for the third and final series of their re-imagined Shakespeare series, Bard From The Barn.

The new episodes will see West End and television stars such as Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, After Life), Janie Dee (Follies, A Little Night Music), Lucy Benjamin (EastEnders, Hairspray) and Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls) perform re-imagined takes on Shakespeare's iconic characters set within the realm of modern day lockdown.

The third series, which is co-produced by the Barn Theatre and Aaron Sidwell, will air on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels every weekday at 7:30pm from Monday 14th September. Series 1 & 2 are now available to stream for free on the theatre's YouTube channel.

The full cast of Bard From The Barn Series 3 is: Tricia Adele-Turner (Dear Evan Hansen), Samuel Barnett (The History Boys, Twenty Twelve ), Seraphina Beh (EastEnders, Quiz), Lucy Benjamin (EastEnders), Ryan Bennett (Jersey Boys, Daddy Long Legs), Tom Chapman (Twelfth Night, King John), Janie Dee (Follies, A Little Night Music), Lorna Fitzgerald (EastEnders), Sam Harrison (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera), Matt Houlihan (Uncle Vanya, Macbeth), Tyrone Huntley (Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls), Max Hutchinson (The Woman in Black, The 39 Steps), Cora Kirk (A Monster Calls, Emilia), Abigail Matthews (The Butterfly Lion), Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, After Life), Alex Phelps (Twelfth Night, Hamet), Matt Ray Brown (Henry V, The Inheritance), Aaron Sidwell (Wicked, EastEnders), Adam Sopp (Henry V, Grange Hill), Annabel Terry (Swallows and Amazons, Macbeth), Maanuv Thiara (Approaching Empty, Hamlet), Sarah Waddell (Henry V, Hand to God), Jasper William Cartwright (The Butterfly Lion, War Horse), Emma Williams (Half A Sixpence, Mrs Henderson Presents) and Alex Young (Follies, Me and My Girl).

The directorial team for the new series consists of: Derek Anderson, Vivi Bayliss, Bill Buckhurst, Hal Chambers, Paul Clayton, Benjamin Collins, Robert Forknall, Victoria Gimby, Francesca Goodridge, Bryn Holding, Annabelle Hollingdale, Tyrone Huntley, Sam Peter Jackson, Scott Le Crass, Max Lindsey, Alex Miller, Annabel Mutale Reed, Jim O'Donnell, Joseph O'Malley, Vivian Parry and Aaron Sidwell

The Barn Theatre's Artistic Director Iwan Lewis has said on the return of the series, "I'm incredibly proud of everything this phenomenal creative team have achieved with this series. It has been a huge collaborative effort that none of us thought would be possible when we began the process. We promise that Season 3 provides everything that fans of Bard From The Barn will love."

Aaron Sidwell said of the series' return: "I'm over the moon with the response Bard From The Barn has received in Series 1 and 2. Our aim was to prove how accessible this material can still be and it's been wonderful to see how we've pulled that off.



Series 3 has been all about giving Bard From The Barn the send-off it deserves. We have some of the industry's biggest and brightest actors and directors exploring Shakespeare's characters and bringing you them as they would be in today's world".

The series, based on an original concept by Aaron Sidwell and Hal Chambers, is production managed by Emma Smith with Benjamin Collins as Lead Editor and sound design by Harry Smith.

Series Three's editorial team consists of Derek Anderson, Paul Clayton, Benjamin Collins, Ben Evans, Bryn Holding, Max Lindsey, Sam Peter Jackson and Jasper William Cartwright.

The Barn Theatre have also announced that they will be re-opening for live indoor theatre performances with the transfer of BoxLess Theatre, Barn Theatre & Take Two Theatricals' production of Private Peaceful from 10 - 27 September. The transfer follows the sell-out run of the play, which is based on internationally best-selling author Michael Morpurgo's best-selling novel of the same name, at the Barn Theatre's first outdoor theatre festival BarnFest this Summer.

