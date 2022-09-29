Tracks From New Musical A WORLD DIVIDED to be Released in October

Local music producer Chrstopher Edwards began writing his concept album and musical over 10 years ago, revisiting in Lockdown to finalise the book for his new musical produced by Skyboat Productions - A World Divided.

The new show will premiere at Milton Keynes Theatre on for one night only on 17 April 2023 at Milton Keynes Theatre however a sample of a number of tracks from the concept Album will be released exactly six months prior to the opening and will be available to download from 17 October.

Christopher who was inspired to write A World Divided by albums from his youth including The War of the Worlds says;

"As with all musicals, the story-telling is driven by the tracks which are intricate part of the narrative of the show. This is why A World Divided as an album works in part as a kind of concept album. While working on the music I've been very consciously pulling together a soundscape which leads the listener on the journey the show will take them.

Within the show there are two opposing factions, and each part of this world has a very distinctive sound. For the Caledonians it is very folk based and acoustic whilst the Westonians bring a more Robotic and industrial sound - a reflection of their way of life. It's been fun creating a feeling and a vibe for each of the characters too , ensuring that the songs feel like an extension of them. It's important for me that our audience knows, through sound, exactly where they are in their journey through the use of clever motifs and timbre.

As a brand new show the release of the soundtrack will give our audiences an idea of what to expect and a peek into the world of A World Divided before they come to see the show next year. We have a firm fanbase fast growing and hope the release of the album will chime with people who are intrigued to find out more!"

It was a mistake. They went too far. The Great Flash tore holes in the skies the size of islands, A purge of humanity and all it had created. The sands took back the Earth leaving a desolate, death ridden place. The survivors took refuge in the underground, and the unfortunates left behind were reduced to primitive, savage animals...

1000 years on, the shadow of conflict stretches once again across the barren lands. Some believed that they had been given a second chance, to lead humble lives, living off the land never again to play the hand of God. Others however maintained that their survival was secured by the technology of the past, and that they should re-build the world as it once was. Can 18-year-old Sarabande find a way through the ravaged landscape, past the mindless cannibals in the wilds and the terrifying figure that haunts her nightmares? Who will listen to her plea for peace and stop a war that threatens to destroy all that is left of a broken world?

A World Divided is Produced by Skyboat Productions and will be directed by Larry Stubbings with Musical Direction from Christopher Edwards. Costume design is by Lisa Kinrade (Jack and Rose).Cast includes Peter Corrigan (Jesus Christ Superstar UK and Ireland Tour) and professional musicians Lillibet, Paul Briggs and Mat Soulsby with further casting to be announced.

Watch this space for where you can download A World Divided sound track from 17 October and get ready for an epic edge-of-your-seat journey with songs that will touch your soul and book your tickets today at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes

Follow A World Divided on Instagram and Facebook @AWDMusical or visit skyboatproductions.co.uk