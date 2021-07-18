Tonight's Performance of MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT IN Cancelled After Company Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mischief was forced to cancel tonight's performance of Mischief Movie Night In after a member of the company tested positive for COVID-19.

If you held a ticket for tonight's performance, your pass can be exchanged for a stream on another date or if you prefer, you can receive a refund. The company will be in touch with further instruction.

"Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused by cancelling at such short notice," reads a statement on the company's Twitter account. "Unfortunately we have no choice but to take this course of action, which is based on the advice of our Health and Safety Officer."

Read the full statement below:

Please accept our apologies for the inconvenience caused by cancelling at such short notice. Unfortunately we have no choice but to take this course of action, which is based on the advice of our Health and Safety Officer. - Mischief (@mischiefcomedy) July 18, 2021

Mischief Movie Night In will be streamed live this summer through 1 August 2021 and for the first time tickets are also available to join the strictly limited studio audience at London's Riverside Studios. Both streaming and in person tickets are now on sale from £10. For more information, visit mischiefmovienightin.com

You still decide the genre, the location, and the title - and remember, every performance is a completely different show! Book for a regular Pay-Per-View Pass, Participation Pass or join us in the studio for these hilarious nights-in (or out) wherever you are!