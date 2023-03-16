Toheeb Jimoh and Isis Hainsworth Will Lead ROMEO AND JULIET in London

Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh is set to star alongside Isis Hainsworth in a production of Romeo and Juliet in London this summer.

Following her "electrifying and revelatory" (New York Times) production of A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall (Cabaret) directs Isis Hainsworth (Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour, A Midsummer Night's Dream) and Emmy Award-nominee Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso, Nine Lessons and Carols: stories for a long winter) in this reimagining of Shakespeare's ferocious and bloody tragedy.

Romeo and Juliet will run at the Almeida, with performances set for 6 June - 29 July.

Other roles are still being cast.

Toheeb Jimoh is an English actor. He is best known for his appearances as Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso and Anthony Walker in the BBC One TV movie Anthony. Jimoh was in a stage production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Sheffield Crucible and in 2020, was one of six performers in the Almeida Theatre's Christmas Play Nine Lessons and Carols, the theatre's first production post London's COVID-19 lockdown.

Isis Hainsworth made her television debut in the 2016 with small roles in the BBC One miniseries One of Us. as Maddy and the ITV drama In Plainsight. She took over the lead role of Orla from Melissa Allan in the stage adaptation of Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour when it moved to the Duke of York's Theatre in 2017.

Hainsworth played Michelle McCullen and Louise Graham in the BBC One miniseries Wanderlust (2018) and The Victim (2019) respectively. She appeared in Moonlight / Nightschool at the Harold Pinter Theatre. For her performance as Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Bridge Theatre, Hainsworth was nominated for a 2019 Ian Charleson Award. She appeared in the 2020 films Emma. as Elizabeth Martin and Misbehaviour as Jenny.

In 2022, Hainsworth starred as Rochelle Mason alongside Amelia Clarkson in the BBC Three horror series Red Rose and Emily Spector alongside Jaeden Martell in the Netflix teen band film Metal Lords. She also played Aelis in the Amazon Prime medieval comedy film Catherine Called Birdy.