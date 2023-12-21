TodayTix Launches Boxing Day Sale Across 50 London Shows Including FROZEN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & More

Click Here, the digital gateway to cultural experiences, is launching its annual Boxing Day Sale today. From 21 December, audiences will have the chance to access tickets starting at £15 and save up to 55% on London’s hottest shows this festive season.

With over 50 incredible productions taking part, ranging from brand-new shows to all-time favourites including Disney’s Frozen, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, A Christmas Carol and Nutcracker, there is something for everyone to enjoy throughout the end of December and into the new year.

"With so many theatre lovers looking to experience new shows in the New Year, or to give the gift of theatre tickets to loved ones over the Christmas period, TodayTix's Boxing Day Sale is a great way for them to get access to the tickets they want,” said Stephen Crocker, General Manager at TodayTix. “This year our sale is bigger and better than ever, with new and unmissable productions joining for the first time. Anyone who is wanting to see more of London's fantastic shows in 2024 should book now to get the best possible seats at these great prices."

Participating shows available include: A Christmas Carol, A Mirror, A Very Very Bad Cinderella, Afterglow, Backstairs Billy, Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett, Bronco Billy, Cirque du Soleil: Alegria, Choir of Man, Cockfosters, Cowbois, Cruel Intentions, Double Feature, Dreaming and Drowning, Edward Scissorhands, Everybody's Talking About Jamie,F**king Men, Finding Santa, Disney’s Frozen, English National Ballet’s Giselle, Guys and Dolls, Hamnet, Humbug, In Clay, Jason Robert Brown, Jenufa, Kim's Convenience, La Clique, Nachtland, Nutcracker, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Peanut Butter & Blueberries, Peter Pan: The Arena Adventure, Rehab, Sh!tfaced Showtime, Shifters, Showstopper!, Showstopper! Kids, Shrek, Side Show, Sister Act, Sleeping Beauty, SPIN, The Ballad of Hattie and James, The Barber of Seville, The Enfield Haunting, The Frogs, The House with Chicken Legs, The King & I, The Little Big Things, The Magic Flute, The Most Precious of Goods, The Snowman, The Time Traveller's Wife, This Might Not Be It, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, Two Strangers..., Unbelievable, We’ll Have Nun of It, Wishmas, Wild About You and You Lie In April.

For more information about TodayTix's exciting Boxing Day sale promotion and to purchase tickets, please head to the TodayTix website or app.

TodayTix

TodayTix is the digital gateway to cultural experiences. TodayTix works with thousands of venues in cities across the globe to provide millions of theatregoers access to theatre and culture's best. Via its highly-rated app, TodayTix not only offers tickets at exceptional prices, but also has signature access programs, Lottery and Rush, to provide access to the hardest-to-find tickets to the hottest shows. Through industry-leading technology, innovative product design, unparalleled inventory, and frictionless experiences, TodayTix is offering theatregoers a ticketing experience unlike any other. TodayTix was designed to ensure people across the globe have frictionless access to the best theatre and culture have to offer. In other words, to find a seat for everyone.

TodayTix, alongside Goldstar, Secret Cinema, and Show-Score, is part of TodayTix Group, the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences.