Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

TodayTix Launches Boxing Day Sale Across 50 London Shows Including FROZEN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & More

From 21 December, audiences will have the chance to access tickets starting at £15 and save up to 55% on London’s hottest shows this festive season.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH Photo 4 Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH

TodayTix Launches Boxing Day Sale Across 50 London Shows Including FROZEN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & More

Click Here, the digital gateway to cultural experiences, is launching its annual Boxing Day Sale today. From 21 December, audiences will have the chance to access tickets starting at £15 and save up to 55% on London’s hottest shows this festive season.

With over 50 incredible productions taking part, ranging from brand-new shows to all-time favourites including Disney’s Frozen, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, A Christmas Carol and Nutcracker, there is something for everyone to enjoy throughout the end of December and into the new year.

"With so many theatre lovers looking to experience new shows in the New Year, or to give the gift of theatre tickets to loved ones over the Christmas period, TodayTix's Boxing Day Sale is a great way for them to get access to the tickets they want,” said Stephen Crocker, General Manager at TodayTix. “This year our sale is bigger and better than ever, with new and unmissable productions joining for the first time. Anyone who is wanting to see more of London's fantastic shows in 2024 should book now to get the best possible seats at these great prices."

Participating shows available include: A Christmas Carol, A Mirror, A Very Very Bad Cinderella, Afterglow, Backstairs Billy, Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett, Bronco Billy, Cirque du Soleil: Alegria, Choir of Man, Cockfosters, Cowbois, Cruel Intentions, Double Feature, Dreaming and Drowning, Edward Scissorhands, Everybody's Talking About Jamie,F**king Men, Finding Santa, Disney’s Frozen, English National Ballet’s Giselle, Guys and Dolls, Hamnet, Humbug, In Clay, Jason Robert Brown, Jenufa, Kim's Convenience, La Clique, Nachtland, Nutcracker, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Peanut Butter & Blueberries, Peter Pan: The Arena Adventure, Rehab, Sh!tfaced Showtime, Shifters, Showstopper!, Showstopper! Kids, Shrek, Side Show, Sister Act, Sleeping Beauty, SPIN, The Ballad of Hattie and James, The Barber of Seville, The Enfield Haunting, The Frogs, The House with Chicken Legs,  The King & I, The Little Big Things, The Magic Flute, The Most Precious of Goods, The Snowman, The Time Traveller's Wife, This Might Not Be It, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, The Play That Goes Wrong, Two Strangers..., Unbelievable, We’ll Have Nun of It, Wishmas, Wild About You and You Lie In April.

For more information about TodayTix’s exciting Boxing Day sale promotion and to purchase tickets, please head to the Click Here or Click Here.

TodayTix

is the digital gateway to cultural experiences. TodayTix works with thousands of venues in cities across the globe to provide millions of theatregoers access to theatre and culture’s best. Via its highly-rated app, TodayTix not only offers tickets at exceptional prices, but also has signature access programs, Lottery and Rush, to provide access to the hardest-to-find tickets to the hottest shows. Through industry-leading technology, innovative product design, unparalleled inventory, and frictionless experiences, TodayTix is offering theatregoers a ticketing experience unlike any other. TodayTix was designed to ensure people across the globe have frictionless access to the best theatre and culture have to offer. In other words, to find a seat for everyone. To learn more, visitClick HereClick Here or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.

TodayTix, alongside Goldstar, Secret Cinema, and Show-Score, is part of TodayTix Group, the global e-commerce leader for cultural experiences.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023 Photo
ABBA VOYAGE Brings in £320 Million to London Economy in 2023

ABBA Voyage has brought in nearly a third of a billion pounds to the UK economy this year, according to the BBC.

2
Video: See a Sneak Peek of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic Photo
Video: See a Sneak Peek of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic

There's just over a month until the first performance of the Live Aid musical Just For One Day – The old Vic Theatre has released a glimpse from the very first days of rehearsals for this brand new musical, which will have its world premiere in the New Year. See the video below!

3
Try January Programme Of Artistic And Community Events For All Comes To Riverside Studios Photo
'Try January' Programme Of Artistic And Community Events For All Comes To Riverside Studios In 2024

 Riverside Studios is inviting Londoners to discover something new with a specially curated programme of cultural and community events.  Learn more about the programme here!

4
West End Production of SIX Reminds Audience Members to Refrain From Recording Photo
West End Production of SIX Reminds Audience Members to Refrain From Recording

Six the Musical in London has released a statement reminding audience members to refrain from recording on their phones during the performance. Fans are reminded that the taking of audio recordings and videos is prohibited until the MegaSIX at the end of the show.

More Hot Stories For You

TodayTix Launches Boxing Day Sale Across 50 London Shows Including FROZEN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & MoreTodayTix Launches Boxing Day Sale Across 50 London Shows Including FROZEN, TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL & More
'Try January' Programme Of Artistic And Community Events For All Comes To Riverside Studios In 2024'Try January' Programme Of Artistic And Community Events For All Comes To Riverside Studios In 2024
West End Production of SIX Reminds Audience Members to Refrain From RecordingWest End Production of SIX Reminds Audience Members to Refrain From Recording
Full Cast Set For the National Theatre's DEAR OCTOPUS Starring Lindsay DuncanFull Cast Set For the National Theatre's DEAR OCTOPUS Starring Lindsay Duncan

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
SHUCKED
Ticket Central WONKA
HARMONY
MOULIN ROUGE!

Recommended For You