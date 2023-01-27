Tickets from £30 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo

Tickets from £30 for Medea

What could turn a woman from a lover into a destroyer of love?



Medea tells the story of a woman laid bare by grief and rage, and her terrible quest for revenge against the men who have abandoned her.



Sophie Okonedo brings her visceral, mercurial brilliance to literature's most titanic female protagonist, whose complexity and contradictions have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, unable to look away, for almost 2,500 years.



Medea, adapted by Robinson Jeffers from the play by Euripides. Dominic Cooke directs Sophie Okonedo as Medea and Ben Daniels as Jason/Tutor/Creon/Aegeus. The production opens at @sohoplace on 17 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 22 April 2023.

