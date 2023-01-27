Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tickets from £30 for MEDEA Starring Sophie Okonedo

The production, directed by Dominic Cooke, opens next month

Jan. 27, 2023  
What could turn a woman from a lover into a destroyer of love?

Medea tells the story of a woman laid bare by grief and rage, and her terrible quest for revenge against the men who have abandoned her.

Sophie Okonedo brings her visceral, mercurial brilliance to literature's most titanic female protagonist, whose complexity and contradictions have kept audiences on the edge of their seats, unable to look away, for almost 2,500 years.

Medea, adapted by Robinson Jeffers from the play by Euripides. Dominic Cooke directs Sophie Okonedo as Medea and Ben Daniels as Jason/Tutor/Creon/Aegeus. The production opens at @sohoplace on 17 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 22 April 2023.

Medea is at Soho Place from 10 February - 22 April




Exclusive Presale for VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL Photo
Exclusive Presale for VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL
Tickets from £30 for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial
Tickets from £23 for TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse Photo
Tickets from £23 for TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse
Trouble In Butetown is a world premiere by the award-winning playwright Diana Nneka Atuona, directed by Tinuke Craig.
Tickets from £48 for MARJORIE PRIME at the Menier Chocolate Factory Photo
Tickets from £48 for MARJORIE PRIME at the Menier Chocolate Factory
In this richly spare, wondrous play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace.
Show of the Week: Special Prices on ORLANDO Photo
Show of the Week: Special Prices on ORLANDO
Show of the Week: Tickets from £30 for Orlando-book by 29 January

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Michael Longhurst to Step Down as Artistic Director of the Donmar WarehouseMichael Longhurst to Step Down as Artistic Director of the Donmar Warehouse
January 26, 2023

After five years in the role, Michael Longhurst has announced that he will step down as Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse when his contract ends in February 2024.
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Richmond TheatreReview: STEEL MAGNOLIAS, Richmond Theatre
January 26, 2023

As with so many famous films, there was first a play. Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias remains best known for being the 1989 weepie with a stellar cast featuring Dolly Parton, Sally Fields and Julia Roberts, but began life Off-Broadway over thirty years ago.
BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS Returns to BBC One and BBC Radio 2BIG NIGHT OF MUSICALS Returns to BBC One and BBC Radio 2
January 26, 2023

For the second year running, Big Night Of Musicals will be staged by The National Lottery at the AO Arena Manchester on Monday 27 February, bringing together the biggest shows from the world of theatre for a spectacular celebration.
Exclusive Presale for VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIALExclusive Presale for VARDY V ROONEY: THE WAGATHA CHRISTIE TRIAL
January 26, 2023

Tickets from £30 for Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial
ROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman, to Receive West End TransferROSE, Starring Maureen Lipman, to Receive West End Transfer
January 25, 2023

Maureen Lipman is to return to the West End in Martin Sherman's Rose. Following successful runs at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester and London’s Park Theatre, the show will run at the Ambassador's Theatre for only 28 performances.
