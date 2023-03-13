Tickets From Just £21 for Six the Musical

WINNER OF TWO 2022 TONY AWARDS!

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE & BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again...

The crowning glory of the West End, Broadway and beyond, history is about to get over-throne in the homegrown hit musical sensation, SIX, live at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives' lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fiercely all-female band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

SIX is playing at the Vaudeville Theatre