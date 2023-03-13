Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets From Just £21 for SIX THE MUSICAL

Think you know the six wives of Henry VIII? Think again...

Mar. 13, 2023  
SIX

Tickets From Just £21 for Six the Musical

WINNER OF TWO 2022 TONY AWARDS!

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE & BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again...

The crowning glory of the West End, Broadway and beyond, history is about to get over-throne in the homegrown hit musical sensation, SIX, live at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives' lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fiercely all-female band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

SIX is playing at the Vaudeville Theatre





The UK Tour of SIX Will Welcome a New Cast Beginning Next Month Photo
The UK Tour of SIX Will Welcome a New Cast Beginning Next Month
The multi award-winning musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced a new cast for the UK tour. The current company will play their final performance on Sunday 23 April with the new company taking over from Tuesday 25 April 2023. Learn more about who is headed to the stage here!
SIX Announces New West End Booking Period Photo
SIX Announces New West End Booking Period
Capturing hearts, delighting audiences and winning accolades across the world, the homegrown British hit musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has extended its record-breaking reign at the Vaudeville Theatre until April 2024, with tickets now on sale.
Review: SIX, Vaudeville Theatre Photo
Review: SIX, Vaudeville Theatre
There’s a new queen in town - wait, make that SIX! The most successful musical in a post-Hamilton theatre world has just received a fresh cast change.
Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the New West End Queens of SIX THE MUSICAL
New photos have been released of of the 2023 wives of Henry VIII in the hit West End musical, SIX. They are Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn, Claudia Kariuki as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch as Catherine Parr.

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


