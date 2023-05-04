Tickets From £24 for HAMILTON at Victoria Palace Theatre

The multi award-winning West End production is now entering its third sell-out year

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE on Broadway
Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway Photo 2 Review Roundup: PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Opens on Broadway
Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 3 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE Photo 4 Video: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of PRIMA FACIE

Hamilton

Tickets from just £24 for Hamilton

The multi award-winning West End production of Hamilton is now entering its third sell-out year at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Hamilton is at the Victoria Palace Theatre-booking until 02 March 2024



RELATED STORIES

Tickets From £24 for HAMILTON at Victoria Palace Theatre Photo
Tickets From £24 for HAMILTON at Victoria Palace Theatre

Tickets from just £24 for Hamilton-The multi award-winning West End production of Hamilton is now entering its third sell-out year at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

Theatre Royal Haymarket Reviving Tradition of Being a Playhouse Photo
Theatre Royal Haymarket 'Reviving' Tradition of Being a Playhouse

Access Entertainment, owner of Theatre Royal Haymarket, has unveiled an 'exciting new era' for the West End venue, with a focus on plays with limited runs.

THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Come to The West End This Christmas Photo
THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Come to The West End This Christmas

Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre have announced a new West End run for their musical adaptation of The Smartest Giant in Town, adapted from the classic story by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. 

Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For HOT IN HERE at The Gate Theatre Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Revealed For HOT IN HERE at The Gate Theatre

Hetty Hodgson directs Jade Franks, Leanne Henlon and Tatenda Matsvai in HOT IN HERE - a protest, a theatre show, an energy-generating dance party.


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is alwa... (read more about this author)

Tickets From £24 for HAMILTON at Victoria Palace TheatreTickets From £24 for HAMILTON at Victoria Palace Theatre
Theatre Royal Haymarket 'Reviving' Tradition of Being a PlayhouseTheatre Royal Haymarket 'Reviving' Tradition of Being a Playhouse
Show Of The Week: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - Tickets From £35!Show Of The Week: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL - Tickets From £35!
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE, Starring Mark Gatiss?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE, Starring Mark Gatiss?

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Watch All New Drone Footage as MAMMA MIA! Celebrates its 24th Anniversary Video
Watch All New Drone Footage as MAMMA MIA! Celebrates its 24th Anniversary
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU