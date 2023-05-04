Tickets From £24 for HAMILTON at Victoria Palace Theatre

Tickets from just £24 for Hamilton

The multi award-winning West End production of Hamilton is now entering its third sell-out year at London's Victoria Palace Theatre.

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the very foundations of the America we know today. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway - the story of America then, as told by America now.

Hamilton is at the Victoria Palace Theatre-booking until 02 March 2024