Theo James And Jonathan Slinger Join The Cast Of CITY OF ANGELS

City of Angels, the Olivier Award winning production directed by Josie Rourke, is pleased to announce that award winning Hollywood actor, Theo James, best known for playing Four in Divergent, Insurgent and Allegiant, will be joining the cast as Stone and stage actor Jonathan Slinger (various roles at the RSC and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Buddy / Irwin.

Theo and Jonathan will join the already announced Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, Young Frankenstein), Rosalie Craig (Company), Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) with BRIT Award winner Nicola Roberts (Girls Aloud) making her stage debut and Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) making her West End debut.

Josie Rourke, Director of City of Angels said: "I'm thrilled that two more phenomenal actors have joined this wonderful company. I knew Theo was a terrific actor, but I had no idea he was also in possession of such an exceptional singing voice. He and Hadley Fraser will be dynamite playing opposite each other.

Jonathan Slinger is one of our finest actors, and I'm so happy to be working with him at long last. I think he will bring a magnetic danger to the role of this Hollywood Mephistopheles, Buddy Fiddler."

Nica Burns, Producer of City of Angels said: "This superb cast lead by seven outstanding artists, will sizzle in this classy, exciting, multi-award winning musical. Josie Rourke's wonderful production of City of Angels will fly even higher at the Garrick. We are so excited."

Theo James said: "I'm extremely excited to be a part of Josie Rourke's City of Angels. I'm a massive fan of hers and of Cy Coleman's music and can't wait to bring it alive in the West End."

Jonathan Slinger said: "I am hugely excited to get working on this wonderful piece of work with such a great team."

