Theatres Make Adjustments To Cope With Heatwave

Theatres are making adjustments to cope with the current heatwave. The UK could have its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).

The Met Office has issued a red weather warning on Monday and Tuesday in much of England, from London and the south-east up to York and Manchester.

Concertgoers attending the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, London, have been told they can use handheld battery-powered fans to keep cool during the show although they have been told that staff will stop people using noisy devices that cause disruption.

Performances of Punchdrunk's The Burnt City, will be scaled back so that the performers at the southeast London venue do not have to dance for three hours in extreme heat.

Shakepeare's Globe has announced advice for those coming to the venue, including allowing audience members to come and go as necessary to take a breather.

Guildhall School have postponed tonight's concert performance 'in order to prioritise the safety of tonight's performers, as well as our audience members'.

The Young Vic has cancelled tonight and tomorrow night's performances of Chasing Hares due to "the extreme red weather heat warning and TfL advised restrictions to limit unnecessary travel". All affected patrons will be issued with a refund which will be processed within the next 48 hours, but may take up to ten days.

Producers of Six have also announced extended breaks for their performers