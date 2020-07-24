Theatre Tokens and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Launch New Online Events Featuring Michelle Dockery and More

The First Event Will Take Place on Thursday, 20th August

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds is launching a brand-new online series, At Home With... in partnership with Theatre Tokens and sponsored by Theatre Royal Autumn Season Sponsor, Churchgates. The event, hosted on Zoom, will see celebrity pairings in conversation with each other from their own homes.



The first event on Thursday 20th August will feature Downton Abbey's Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley) and her real-life pal Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley) as they chat about careers, life and whatever else takes their fancy! The conversation will be hosted by Theatre Royal's Artistic Director, Owen Calvert-Lyons and ticket-holders will have the chance to submit questions to the pair in advance.



As a traditional producing and presenting theatre, this series is a first for Theatre Royal and signals the start of a positive move towards welcoming audiences back, albeit virtually in this instance.



"This is a really unique opportunity to spend an evening with some of Britain's best-loved actors, writers and journalists in the comfort of their own home." Says Owen "The 'At Home With...' series is part of Theatre Royal's response to the pandemic. After the awful few months our country has been through, hopefully this will offer a little bit of sunshine that you can enjoy from your own home."



The event is in partnership with and booked through TheatreTokens.com



Nathan Naylor, Head of Theatre Tokens comments "Since our inception in 1984, Theatre Tokens has helped deliver new audiences to theatres across the UK. We are thrilled to be working with Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds to launch this exciting new project. With tickets available for just £5, we continue to show our dedication to delivering new audiences to our participating theatres at the most challenging time for the theatre industry. What an amazing pair of actors we have for our Premiere! The audience is sure to gain exclusive insights into the careers of some of our best loved and most respected actors."



This is the first in what Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds hopes to be a series of exciting celebrity duos, three more of which are already in the diary and will be announced shortly!



This event is sponsored by Theatre Royal's Autumn Sponsor, Churchgates. Robin Jackson, Director at Churchgates is thrilled to be part of this new venture, "The Theatre Royal is the hub of our community here in Bury St Edmunds and beyond and the people within have shown great positivity, innovation and resilience during such difficult times for the Arts World. We are delighted to support and promote such a wonderful gem, and look forward to all the fantastic events they are planning."



Tickets for the event have been priced at an affordable £5 with the option to add a donation to Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds when booking. Any donations will be added to their The Show Will Go On! reopening appeal.



Tickets for the event cost £5 and sold exclusively on TheatreTokens.com

Theatre Tokens or debit/credit card can be used as payment.

This is a fundraising event in support of Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (Registered Charity Number 242977).



BOOKING INFORMATION



TheatreTokens.com

Booking opens at 2pm Monday 27 July

Tickets - £5

Running time - 45 minutes (approx.)

