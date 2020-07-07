Theatre Support Fund + Launch Face Masks To Raise Money For Acting For Others

After tremendous success with 'The Show Must Go On' t-shirt, The Theatre Support Fund + have designed a face mask of the same design which is now available to purchase from their website.

The Theatre Support Fund & 'The Show Must Go On' t-shirt was created in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic. All profits from the project are split between Acting for Others and the Fleabag Support Fund who are providing financial aid to people working in the theatre industry who are experiencing hardship as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic, as well as the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

The team have now created a re-useable face covering to add to their list of merchandise which also includes a notebook, mug, badge and tote bag. The design is an amalgamation of the world-famous branding of 16 of the biggest musicals in the West End. Shows included on the design are & Juliet, Come From Away,Dear Evan Hansen, Everyone's Talking about Jamie, Hamilton, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia!, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, Six The Musical, Tina, The Tina Turner Musical,The Book of Mormon, The Prince of Egypt, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera and Wicked.

All 'The Show Must Go On' merchandise can be found on the website including face masks which cost £9.50 - https://theatresupportfund.co.uk/

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You