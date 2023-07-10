Guest Blog: 'Theatre School Was Like Plunging Into Cold Water': Actor Jay Faisca on New Starts and Addressing Problems in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN

The first time I met my castmates in Annie Get Your Gun, we were a mere 24 hours away from our very first performance. Unusual, yes. But the brand-new Lavender Theatre, in its inaugural season, had been invited to perform at West End LIVE! â€“ a huge opportunity that could not be missed. We said our hellos, rehearsed our numbers â€“ and we were off.

The cast performing at West End LIVE!

Our first bow was in front of thousands of people. Quite the introduction for a new show â€“ and my first show in the UK.

I have lived in England for nearly two years now. For the first year, I was an MFA student at the Bristol Old Vic. After graduation, I moved my family to London - my wife plus six animals! A story for another time. It was during the pandemic that I decided to apply to the Bristol Old Vic. I had known of it of course, from its reputation, and was feeling ready for a change. I had been in Los Angeles since graduating college in Washington D.C., after growing up in the Bronx. The West Coast is a very different world from the East. I was missing community, and I was missing growth. I felt Iâ€™d stalled in Los Angeles and needed a change. And a change, I got.

The Bristol Old Vic Theatre School was like plunging into cold water. All my senses â€“ even some Iâ€™d forgotten about â€“ came back to life. As a one-year program, it moves quickly, and we â€“ my class of fourteen â€“ were immediately immersed in the curriculum. Scene study, camera work, Alexander technique, fight training â€“ you name it, we did it. We worked on classical and contemporary pieces. I rediscovered everything I love about my craft, and a lot about myself.

I was the first Puerto Rican to attend the Bristol Old Vic â€“ and if I sound proud of this, itâ€™s because I am. My mother worked so hard to raise myself and my three younger brothers to circumvent our circumstances â€“ growing up in the Bronx, selling empanadas from our apartment window, retreating to shelters in times of need. Anytime I can be a first for my family and my culture, I feel myself fulfilling her dreams. She passed away unexpectedly during my year at the Old Vic. I only hope to honour her memory with my work.

Jay Faisca & SuRie in rehearsal

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson &Â Cian O'Riain

It feels fitting then that my first professional UK production is Annie Get Your Gun â€“ a quintessentially American piece, with its guns and its cowboys, dripping in a southern drawl. Iâ€™m the only American in the production, playing the role of Sitting Bull.

Itâ€™s always a challenge for new theatres to take on classic pieces. Thereâ€™s no escaping the time in which it was written, and the many isms that come with that. Our team is tackling many of those isms in fresh ways, with honour and a nuanced sensitivity (I wonâ€™t say more so as not to give the game away â€“ youâ€™ll have to come see for yourself)! But whatever edits one makes, it is still a piece that encapsulates the time of which it was borne. And thatâ€™s important â€“ to recognise where weâ€™ve come from, where we are now, and the work that lies ahead.

I have no doubts that our brilliant creative team has it well in hand. The blend of leadership and collaboration is inspiring. Each actor has a voice, while our director has a vision. And weâ€™ll be realising that vision amongst a field of lavender in the height of summer. Could anything be more idyllic? So come see us!

Annie Get Your Gun is at theÂ Lavender Theatre from 17 July- 5 August.