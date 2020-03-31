Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces New Virtual Play NO MASKS in Response to Current Health Crisis

Theatre Royal Stratford East today announced No Masks, a virtual play based on the experience and testimonies of East London key workers in the face of virus. Theatre Royal Stratford East is inviting local key workers to share a video of themselves describing the highs and lows of their encounters working on the frontline during the pandemic. The monologues will be used to form a virtual play, performed and recorded by professional actors and members of Stratford East's Young Actors Company, along with a digital story wall on the theatre's website. The film will be free to view online.

Nadia Fall, Artistic Director of Stratford East, said:

"While our physical doors are shut our creative mission is to give a voice to those on the frontline and to bring people together. We hope this project will be both life-affirming and a moving reality check of what everyday people are living through at this extraordinary time. East London key workers -you are our heroes. We are rightly indoors, and you are our eyes and ears to the outside world. We would love to hear from you. If anyone knows or lives with a key worker who might want to share their story then please let them know about this project."

Theatre Royal Stratford East is reaching out to all key workers: from nurses to supermarket cashiers, social workers to delivery services and everyone in between. They are asked to submit a short video detailing their experiences in their own words to keyworkers@stratfordeast.com. Full details of how to get involved can be viewed on the Stratford East website at www.stratfordeast.com/nomasks.





