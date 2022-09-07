Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces Further Details For Freelance Royalty Scheme

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced further details for previously announced Freelance Royalty scheme, a free membership scheme designed to support arts freelancers living or working in East London with benefits including free rehearsal space, workshops, residencies and showcase opportunities for artists.

WORKSHOPS

Theatre Royal Stratford East will host three workshops each month for Freelance Royalty members. Each workshop covers a specific area and will be led by industry professionals from a variety of disciplines. This month includes Taking Time For Self-Care with Valerie Teh (14 September); Producer's Toolkit with Eleanor Lang and Sean Brooks (20 September); and Rehearsal Ready: How to Prep and Plan with Lyndsey Turner (29 September). For more information or to sign up visit: https://www.stratfordeast.com/whats-on/workshop

SPACE LOTTERY

Utilising any unused spaces in the venue, rehearsal or meeting rooms will be made available to Freelance Royalty members for free via a monthly Space Lottery. Members can apply at the beginning of each month, for spaces the following month, with those eligible being selected via a lottery. Applications are open until 16 September for space in October. For more information or to apply please visit: https://www.stratfordeast.com/join-us/freelance-royalty/freelance-royalty-space-lottery/

FREELANCE ROYALTY RESIDENCIES

In October, Theatre Royal Stratford East will host their first week-long residencies for Freelance Royalty members, designed to support projects already in development. Offering rehearsal room as well as providing additional support and advice to further progress the work. The first two residencies take place 10 - 14 October and 17 - 21 October 2022, with applications open now, until Tuesday 20 September at 5pm via: https://www.stratfordeast.com/join-us/freelance-royalty/freelance-royalty-residencies/

SCRATCH NIGHTS

Theatre Royal Stratford East will host a series of Scratch Nights providing an opportunity for Freelance Royalty members to showcase their work. Each event will feature the work of three artists presenting a work-in-progress performance. Performers will receive a fee of £175 and be provided with a rehearsal space on the day. For more information please visit: https://www.stratfordeast.com/join-us/freelance-royalty/freelance-royalty-scratch-nights/

The first Scratch Night, hosted by Russeni Fisher, takes place on Wednesday 7 September from 7pm-9pm. The line-up is: Steph Darcey performing Prototype, Lucy Loughnane performing Ascent and Guski Gang Productions performing That's Your Friend.

This event is free and un-ticketed

The Freelance Royalty Scratch Nights are generously supported by MSG Sphere in London.

Additional benefits for Freelance Royalty members include:

15% discount on food and drinks at the Stratford East Bar and Island Vibez Kitchen

Ticket discounts and free tickets

Invitations to networking events

A monthly newsletter & group check in

Freelance Royalty runs alongside Young Royalty, for 17-25 year olds, and Local Royalty, for those living in specific East London postcodes - with those eligible able to access £15 tickets for Theatre Royal Stratford East productions.

Eleanor Lang, Executive Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East, commented, "Freelancers are the life blood of the theatre industry, and it is our job to support them at all stages of their career. Our Freelance Royalty scheme will provide a range of training and development opportunities, along with a welcoming base, for freelancers who live or work in East London.

We are delighted to be rolling out more elements of our Royalty Scheme, including our scratch nights thanks to the generous support of MSG Sphere in London - and hope to continue to grow the scheme further in the future."

For full information please visit: www.stratfordeast.com/join-us