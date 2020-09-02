Theatre Royal Stratford East Announce Casting For 846 Live At Greenwich+Dockland

Tickets are free and available to book from the GDIF website.

Theatre Royal Stratford East today announce the selection of plays and the cast for 846 Live, which will be performed as part of the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival on Sat 12 Sep at the Royal Docks Learning & Activity Centre Basketball Court. 846 Live is directed by Matthew Xia, with design by Natalie Pryce, sound design by Xana and movement direction by Damilola K Fashola.

Originally an audio play series, 846 was produced by Stratford East and created by acclaimed playwright Roy Williams who brought together 14 Black and Asian British writers to respond artistically to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May 2020

Lineup

Director - Matthew Xia

Designer - Natalie Pryce

Sound Designer - Xana

Movement Director - Damilola K Fashola

Director Matthew Xia said: "The murder of George Floyd in May this year sparked a reaction which rippled around the planet, we said: enough is enough. It's an honour to stage this collection of plays (on an outdoor basketball court in East London!), amplifying the personal, political and powerful voices connected to and inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. We're assembling a team of exceptional Black artists to create an event that is formed of rage, rhythm and revolution."

Nadia Fall, Artistic Director Stratford East said: "We are thrilled to be part of this year's Greenwich and Docklands International Festival. As we're still unable to open the physical doors of our theatre, we continue to explore innovative new ways of creating work for our community. The 846 Live show is an exciting and poignant piece of outdoor theatre that we hope will reconnect us with our audiences with a piece which is both entertaining as well as important creative activism."

Tickets are free and available to book from the GDIF website. A waiting list is in operation for over-subscribed events. GDIF website: festival.org/whats-on/gdif-846/

