Theatre Royal Haymarket 'Reviving' Tradition of Being a Playhouse

Access Entertainment, owner of Theatre Royal Haymarket, has unveiled an "exciting new era" for the West End venue, with a focus on plays with limited runs.

According to The Stage, Danny Cohen, president of Access Entertainment, said that the venue's focus would be on "reviving" the theatre's tradition of being a playhouse.

It comes as it is announced that Daniel Raggett's production of Accidental Death of an Anarchist will transfer to the West End, following a season at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

"At the Theatre Royal Haymarket we are beginning an exciting new era. Our focus will be on reviving the theatre's tradition as one of the West End's great playhouses. To achieve this, the Haymarket will focus on limited-run plays that strike the balance between premium quality and commercial potential," he said.

The theatre has most recently been home to the musical of Only Fools and Horses. Cohen said that, while musicals were not "ruled out", the primary focus would be on plays in the future. For 2023 and 2024, Cohen said that this is likely to focus on limited runs rather than open-ended productions.

