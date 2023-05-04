Daniel Raggett's ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST Transfers To Theatre Royal Haymarket

Daniel Raggett's production of Accidental Death of An Anarchist will transfer to the West End, following a critically acclaimed, sell out season at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Tom Basden's razor sharp adaptation of Fo's classic farce is directed by Daniel Raggett. The production will star Daniel Rigby and Tony Gardner. Full casting will be announced soon.

The production will open in preview at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, which is owned by Access Entertainment, on 12 June and play a strictly limited season until 9 September. Press night will be 26 June and will be in partnership with the charity Inquest.

Given a bang up to the minute reworking by Tom Basden, the production takes laser targeted aim at the ineptitude of the police force, ruthlessly exposing the corruption and incompetence of the institution. Rigby's central performance is a comic tour de force, creating an hilarious lightning rod around which the rest of the company spin in ever more ridiculous circles. Audiences are left breathless at the comedy and speed with which the play eviscerates the police force, judiciary and metropolitan elite.

An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. The question is: did he jump or was he thrown?

As the police attempt to avoid yet another scandal, a mysterious imposter is arrested and brought in for questioning.

Seizing the chance to put on a show, he leads the officers in an ever more ridiculous reconstruction of their official account, hilariously exposing the cover-ups, corruption and profound idiocy at the heart of the police.

Tickets are on sale now from Click Here.