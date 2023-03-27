Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63

Janine was Director of Theatre PR at Premier for 17 years, as well as McDonald & Rutter, and Almeida and The National Theatre. 

Mar. 27, 2023  

Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre publicist Janine Shalom.

Janine was Director of Theatre PR at Premier for 17 years and before that was at McDonald & Rutter, following periods at the Almeida and The National Theatre.

John Reiss, Executive Chairman of Premier, said "As one of the industry's leading publicists, she has represented everything from the smallest theatre groups to the biggest productions in the West End; and every time she did so with her unique vigour, tenacity and passion.

She was a titan and for those who knew her or had the privilege to work with her, we share your sense of profound loss.

Mostly, we shall miss Janine enormously as a much-loved colleague and friend. Regardless of how busy she was, Janine always had time for everyone, and her kindness, humour and rapturous laugh will be much missed by all at Premier.

Our thoughts and love are with her family at this difficult time."



Musical Theatre Network Appoints New Patron and Board Members Photo
Musical Theatre Network Appoints New Patron and Board Members
Musical Theatre Network (MTN), which brings people and resources together to improve opportunities for new musical theatre, is thrilled to announce its new patron - HOWARD GOODALL CBE, one of Britain's best-known composers of choral music, stage musicals, TV and film scores, and a distinguished music historian and broadcaster.
Theatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham Fringe Photo
Theatre Peckham Announces Second Peckham Fringe
Theatre Peckham is bringing Peckham Fringe back for its second year in 2023, hosting 18 productions that will take over the main theatre and studio space for five weeks. Last year's Peckham Fringe was highly successful, with Tatenda Shamiso's No ID going on to run at VAULT Festival and the Royal Court, and David Alade's Offie nominated Sunny Side Up having a three-week run at Theatre Peckham.
Review: THE VERY BEST AND WORST OF MR SWALLOW, Duke of Yorks Theatre Photo
Review: THE VERY BEST AND WORST OF MR SWALLOW, Duke of York's Theatre
For the first time, Nick Mohammed’s beloved alter ego Mr. Swallow is setting off across the UK on tour with The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow. And what better way to kick off your very first tour than with a sold-out London show?
Photos: Inside Gala Night For Disneys WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Inside Gala Night For Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL
All new photos have been released from the Gala performance of Disney's WINNIE THE POOH THE MUSICAL at Riverside Studios yesterday, Sunday 26 March. Guests included Alex Jones, Anneka Rice, Charlene White, James & Ola Jordan, Rachel Riley & Pasha Kovalev, Tamara Ecclestone and Vanessa Feltz.

More Hot Stories For You


Alexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National LotteryAlexandra Burke Helps Launch This Year's 'Love Your Local Theatre' Campaign By The National Lottery
March 27, 2023

On World Theatre Day, The National Lottery’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign returns for a second year running, made possible through a partnership with Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, the UK's leading theatre membership organisations committed to making theatre accessible to everyone. 
Leading Theatre Producers Will Illuminate Your Curiosity With 'A Spotlight On' in Honour ff World Theatre DayLeading Theatre Producers Will Illuminate Your Curiosity With 'A Spotlight On' in Honour ff World Theatre Day
March 27, 2023

In celebration of World Theatre Day 2023, leading West End and Broadway theatre producers have announced that in April 2023 they will be illuminating your curiosity with A Spotlight On.
Union Theatre Hosts Fundraising Gala at The Other PalaceUnion Theatre Hosts Fundraising Gala at The Other Palace
March 27, 2023

Celebrate 25 years of The Union Theatre at The Other Palace tonight at 7:30pm and help raise vital funds to prevent the theatre from closing.
Photos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent GardenPhotos: First Look at THE PETER RABBIT EASTER ADVENTURE in Covent Garden
March 24, 2023

See production images for The Peter Rabbit™ Easter Adventure which is now open in the heart of London’s iconic Covent Garden Piazza and runs until 16 April!
SWEENEY TODD - THE VICTORIAN MELODRAMA Comes to Wilton's Music HallSWEENEY TODD - THE VICTORIAN MELODRAMA Comes to Wilton's Music Hall
March 24, 2023

The story of Sweeney Todd first appeared on the stage in London in 1847 at Britannia Theatre, Hoxton, in a melodrama, 'The String of Pearls', based on a popular “penny dreadful” serialised story.
share