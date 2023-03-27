Theatre Publicist Janine Shalom Dies at 63

BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn of the passing of theatre publicist Janine Shalom.

Janine was Director of Theatre PR at Premier for 17 years and before that was at McDonald & Rutter, following periods at the Almeida and The National Theatre.

John Reiss, Executive Chairman of Premier, said "As one of the industry's leading publicists, she has represented everything from the smallest theatre groups to the biggest productions in the West End; and every time she did so with her unique vigour, tenacity and passion.

She was a titan and for those who knew her or had the privilege to work with her, we share your sense of profound loss.

Mostly, we shall miss Janine enormously as a much-loved colleague and friend. Regardless of how busy she was, Janine always had time for everyone, and her kindness, humour and rapturous laugh will be much missed by all at Premier.

Our thoughts and love are with her family at this difficult time."