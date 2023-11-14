Theatre Cafe to Return as a Pop-Up at Theatre Cafe Diner

London’s Theatre Cafe will return as a pop-up venture at its sister venue, the Theatre Cafe Diner, after its sudden closure in October.

A announcement on social media said that the cafe would be re-opening from November 20 for a regular daytime takeover of the diner, with waiting staff from its original venue.

Last month, the original St Martin’s Lane premises were seized by landlords, with issues around rent arrears relating to Covid.

At the time, the Theatre Cafe had responded saying: "We aim to come back bigger and better at a new venue."

The cafe will not have a singing hospitality team, but will allow customers the chance to give their own performances at the venue.