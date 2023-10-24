London's Theatre Cafe Closes Due to Rent Arrears

Landlords the Marquess of Salisbury and Viscount Cranborne have given notice to the owners.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

London's Theatre Cafe Closes Due to Rent Arrears

The Theatre Cafe, has been closed following issues over rent arrears.

In a series of notices placed on the door of the venue yesterday (23 October), Foresters LLP, representing the property's landlords, gave notice of a forfeiture of the lease. 

An initial message from the Cafe read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Theatre Cafe is closed. But our other incredible venue, the Theatre Cafe Diner, is still open and our talented staft are ready to entertain you!”

It later put out a statement saying:

The owners told WhatsOnStage: “We were made aware when attempting to enter the property on Monday 23 October that the premises had been secured by the landlord for the Theatre Cafe. This is due to rent arrears relating to COVID. We are an independent, family-run business and we have tried to survive since the pandemic, though we are still feeling the unwavering effects of COVID. 

“At present we are trying to reschedule any events coming up at the Theatre Cafe, or move them to our fabulous sister venue the Theatre Cafe Diner. All ticket holders will be contacted in due course. We aim to come back bigger and better at a new venue, though in the meantime we are still fully operational at the Theatre Cafe Diner.” 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: LYONESSE, Harold Pinter Theatre Photo
Review: LYONESSE, Harold Pinter Theatre

Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas were last seen together on screen in Ben Wheatley’s 2020 Daphne du Maurier adaptation of Rebecca. They now reunite in Penelope Skinner’s brand new play Lyonesse about a reclusive actress who is planning a movie comeback. With the brilliant Ian Rickson directing, we should be in safe hands. Unfortunately, even with their collective talent and star power, it is hard to rescue this confused and untidy play.

2
Wayne McGregors THE DANTE PROJECT Returns to Covent Garden Next Month Photo
Wayne McGregor's THE DANTE PROJECT Returns to Covent Garden Next Month

This November, The Dante Project returns to the Royal Opera House. Created by Resident Choreographer of The Royal Ballet Wayne McGregor, the work opened to critical acclaim in 2021 and now receives its much-anticipated first revival. 

3
Louis Rembges on Queer History and His New Play ON RAILTON ROAD Photo
Louis Rembges on Queer History and His New Play ON RAILTON ROAD

All history is cyclical, it’s not just Tory prejudice we’re facing and when you chop the head off a hydra, only two grow back.

4
Review: CLUB KABARETT, Underbelly Boulevard Photo
Review: CLUB KABARETT, Underbelly Boulevard

A renowned London cabaret venue re-opens with a spectacular display of hair-hanging, fire swords and pole dancing.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert HallLaura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall
Tickets from just £12 for Hackney Empire's ALADDINTickets from just £12 for Hackney Empire's ALADDIN
Review: LYONESSE, Harold Pinter TheatreReview: LYONESSE, Harold Pinter Theatre
BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New DirectorsBBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Philharmonic Appoint New Directors

Videos

Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
Inside CABARET at the Kit Kat Club's Gala Night Video
Inside CABARET at the Kit Kat Club's Gala Night
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You