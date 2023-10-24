London's Theatre Cafe Closes Due to Rent Arrears

The Theatre Cafe, has been closed following issues over rent arrears.

In a series of notices placed on the door of the venue yesterday (23 October), Foresters LLP, representing the property's landlords, gave notice of a forfeiture of the lease.

An initial message from the Cafe read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Theatre Cafe is closed. But our other incredible venue, the Theatre Cafe Diner, is still open and our talented staft are ready to entertain you!”

It later put out a statement saying:

The owners told WhatsOnStage: “We were made aware when attempting to enter the property on Monday 23 October that the premises had been secured by the landlord for the Theatre Cafe. This is due to rent arrears relating to COVID. We are an independent, family-run business and we have tried to survive since the pandemic, though we are still feeling the unwavering effects of COVID.

“At present we are trying to reschedule any events coming up at the Theatre Cafe, or move them to our fabulous sister venue the Theatre Cafe Diner. All ticket holders will be contacted in due course. We aim to come back bigger and better at a new venue, though in the meantime we are still fully operational at the Theatre Cafe Diner.”