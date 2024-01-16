The Phoenix Arts Club Reveals Lineup of Holiday Events

Events have been planned for Burns Night, Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

The Phoenix Arts Club, the renowned hub for entertainment nestled in the heart of London's West End, has announced four special events to be held to celebrate: Burns Night, Galentine’s Day, Valentine’s Day and St Patrick’s Day.

The Click Here on 25 January will be hosted by international drag diva Vanity von Glow and will feature performances from Scotland’s very best cabaret performers alongside a three course traditional Scottish supper (vegan and gluten free options available) served throughout the night. Tickets include a dram of whisky, and the night will also include traditional Burns Night piper, poetry readings and a late night ceilidh.

The Click Here on 13 February will consist of a three-course culinary adventure combined with a show from the Phoenix Artist Club’s dazzling cabaret performers. The event is billed as a night of indulgence, entertainment, and the kind of memories that are best made with your favourite friends. Tickets include a glass of prosecco.

The Click Here on 14 February promises gourmet indulgence and dazzling cabaret spectacle with a lavish three-course dinner followed by a special cabaret show that whisks couples int a world of love, laughter, and glamour. Tickets include a glass of prosecco on arrival.

The Click Here on 17 March will consist of a jam-packed night of cabaret featuring the very best of Irish talent. The night will include a traditional Irish three course dinner (vegan options available), and the show will feature comedians, burlesque artists, West End musical theatre stars, Irish dancers, drag kings and more.

Peter Dunbar, Managing Director of the Phoenix Arts Club said, "At Phoenix Arts Club, we are dedicated to curating exceptional experiences that resonate with our diverse and vibrant community. The introduction of our Galentine’s Day event and the encore of our top-selling show exemplify our commitment to providing unique and engaging entertainment for our valued patrons."

More information can be found at Click Here.




