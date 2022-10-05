The Yard Theatre Announces New Leadership Team

Anthony Simpson-Pike

The Yard Theatre has announced a new leadership team. Deputy Artistic Director, Anthony Simpson-Pike has been appointed new Deputy Artistic Director, and Ashleigh Wheeler as new Executive Director.

Anthony has been Associate Director since 2020. The role of Deputy Artistic Director is a new role, where Anthony will work on artistic programming and show creation with Artistic Director, Jay Miller.

Anthony Simpson-Pike said: "It's been really exciting working at The Yard over the last two years to do things we've never done before, telling new stories in new ways and reaching towards the future of theatre, performance, and nightlife. In my new role I'm looking forward to continuing to make The Yard the most representative, playful, and inventive home for residents, audiences and artists it can be."

Jay Miller said: "We are in a moment of renewal, in our country, in our sector and at The Yard. Through this moment I have thought carefully about who can support The Yard to take it to a place that is inspiring, energising and brave. I am delighted by all the appointments that have happened in recent weeks, everyone is bringing such a unique, specific and lifting perspective and skill set to The Yard. Each will have their part to play, and I hope our audiences, artists and participants will get to experience that positive impact over the coming years. My thanks to Nick Starr, Sam Hansford and other trustees who have helped get The Yard to where it is today. We couldn't have done it without you."

Ashleigh Wheeler said: "I am really excited to be taking on this new role at The Yard, and to work more closely with such an incredibly talented and encouraging board of Trustees. It's been a total privilege to work with The Yard's community of staff members, artists, young people and audiences over the past six years and I can't wait to see what we make happen together next."

This new team will drive forward the strategic aims to platform thrilling live stories born of East London, both onstage and in its bar; and to support artists, from 4 year olds discovering creativity to professional artists developing their craft. This work is underpinned by organisational values including ensuring The Yard is representative of East London, and working to reduce negative impacts on the environment.

Alongside these two new staffing appointments, the theatre has also appointed seven new trustees. Joining current trustees Yenny Chong, Mark Dakin, Nick Hunter, Adrianna Mart, Ben Rogers, and Carolyn Ward are Elaine Bedell, Fanny Guesdon, Harry Handelsman, Manny Hothi, Jessica Loveless, Britannia Morton and Naresh Ramchandani.

Nick Starr, current Chair of the Board, also steps down after four years of steering the Board. Ben Rogers will take on the role of Interim chair, before handing over the reins to a new Chair, who will be appointed through an open application process in the coming months.

Individuals interested in hearing more about this role should email board@theyardtheatre.co.uk

Photo Credit: Camilla Greenwell